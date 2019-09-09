Thought Leaders Discuss Solar’s Success Story – Better Applications, New Relationships and a Cleaner Planet

How Real Estate Plays a Key Role in the Sector

Mr. William Ralston, President and Director of SinglePoint Inc. ( OTCQB: SING ) talks about growth in the company’s subsidiary Direct Solar

Ralston, discussing News of Direct Solar’s Partnership with My Home Group Real Estate, LLC said, “It’s a huge opportunity for both companies, My Home Group is a phenomenal company. They have been on Inc 500 the last 5 years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies and it’s a wonderful relationship for us, as the key to Direct Solar is continuing to work with homeowners that are looking for solar.”

Discussing what Direct Solar means as part of the SinglePoint story going forward, he stated, “The acquisition of Direct Solar is a fundamental pillar for the business and has really shaped and changed the trajectory of us, being that there is a huge amount of revenue. It’s going to be a profitable business. This is going to shape SinglePoint and allow us to grow to get to the next level. We have been up to the plate a lot, we have taken a lot of swings at different projects and here, we have got one that we have acquired and it’s taken off like a rocket.”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ( NYSE: HASI ) Chairman, President and CEO, Jeff Eckel talks about the Company’s solar division

Talking about their solar divisions, Mr. Eckel said, “Solar is getting the benefit of its significant cost reductions and improved performance and this does seem to be the year of solar. With respect to utility scale solar, we have found the most value we can add is in owning the land underneath the projects. We are the largest owners of land underneath solar projects in the world.”

Talking about their recently reported Second Quarter results, Eckel stated, “Q2 was dominated by solar. We had some residential solar, community solar as well as solar land. It was good to see solar post such a good quarter and we expect to see that continue. The cost reductions have made solar so much more interesting to consumers, whether they care about climate change or not. Saving money is something everyone cares about. And we are simply starting to see solar become quite competitive.”

Envision Solar International Inc. ( NASDAQ: EVSI ) President and CEO, Desmond Wheatley discusses their key products and infrastructure disruption powered by solar

When asked about real estate and solar relationships developing as a new trend after Envisions announcement regarding the adding of Accesso Real Estate firm to their customer base in July, Mr. Wheatley told Investorideas.com “No question about that in my mind at all….regardless of whether the business is coming from government or enterprise; they all have one thing in common and that is commercial real estate…”

When discussing the most exciting parts or changes in solar as it has matured, Wheatley commented, “Solar is already a vital part of our energy mix, and I don’t just mean ours, the company; California, the United States and increasingly the world, it’s a vital part of the mix. It’s incredibly reliable, it’s incredibly forecastable and it works incredibly well and the costs have been coming down dramatically over the years. Now we are at a point that it’s less expensive to make electricity through solar than it is for almost any other source. The part of it I’m really interested in is the part we are in. We are not just avoiding the utility cost of electricity but we are also avoiding all the costs of the infrastructure that is required to support that utility infrastructure. Transmission, distribution lines, trenches, cables etc., those are all very disruptive, environmentally impactful, and the other piece of I’m interested in is the grid - its vulnerability. We have more blackouts and brownouts at increasing rates and yet we are more reliant on electric than ever before in history. If you think about distributed generation and distributed storage, a power grid that looks more like the internet, solar is an ideal solution to make that work and that’s going to make everyone’s lives better.”

