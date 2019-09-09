Ophthalmology Drugs & Devices Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025
A new market study, titled "Global Ophthalmology Drugs & Devices Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"
PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Description:
Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine and surgery (both methods are used) that deals with the anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eyeball and orbit. Ophthalmic Equipment are the tool used for ophthalmology.
The growth of this market is primarily due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott
Alcon
Allergan
Bausch & Lomb
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Ellex
Essilor
Hoya
Iridex
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co.
Nidek Co.
Santen Pharmaceutical
Novartis
Pfizer
Roche Holding
Staar Surgical
Topcon
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
Scope Of Report:
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
