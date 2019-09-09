Ophthalmology Drugs & Devices Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Ophthalmology Drugs & Devices Market - 2019-2025

Ophthalmology Drugs & Devices Market

Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine and surgery (both methods are used) that deals with the anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eyeball and orbit. Ophthalmic Equipment are the tool used for ophthalmology.

The growth of this market is primarily due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Alcon

Allergan

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Ellex

Essilor

Hoya

Iridex

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Nidek Co.

Santen Pharmaceutical

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche Holding

Staar Surgical

Topcon

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

