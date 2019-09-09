Integra LifeSciences Acquires Rebound Therapeutics Corporation

Acquisition Adds New, Minimally Invasive Platform for Neurosurgery

/EIN News/ -- PLAINSBORO, N.J., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it has acquired Rebound Therapeutics, developers of single-use medical devices that enable minimally invasive access, using optics and illumination, for visualization, diagnostic and therapeutic use in neurosurgery. Rebound’s minimally invasive surgical (MIS) technology features integrated optics and illumination capable of interfacing with existing operating room monitors.



“The acquisition of Rebound Therapeutics reflects Integra’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative products to address unmet needs in neurosurgery,” said Dan Reuvers, corporate vice president and president of Integra LifeSciences’ Codman Specialty Surgical division. “Rebound’s MIS technological platform is a natural addition to our portfolio of neurosurgical products and will expand our therapeutic-focused offerings. We are eager to further develop Rebound’s cutting-edge MIS technologies to help surgeons improve the standard of care for neurosurgery patients.”

“Integra has a strong track record of commercializing technologies and working with surgeons to advance surgical care,” said Jeff Valko, chief executive officer, Rebound Therapeutics. “Through its global neurosurgical sales team, we are looking forward to providing both surgeons and patients with greater access to our products.”

Integra LifeSciences does not expect this acquisition to have a material financial impact in 2019.

About Integra

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, Certas™, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com .

