Adapter Cables Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Adapter Cables Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Adapter Cables Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Adapter Cables market. Global research on Global Adapter Cables Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Adapter Cables industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Adapter Cables industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Adapter Cables types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Adapter Cables industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Adapter Cables business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Adapter cables and connectors are essential means for modern connectivity needs between devises that are used for transmission of data, signal and power supply. High performance networks are essential for growth of every business, be it manufacturing, media, security, defense, education or aero-space. The rising demand in sectors like e-commerce, high speed internet, higher band-width, increasing investment of governments in military and submarines, growing number of data centers, cloud computing etc will naturally lead to flourishing of the adapter cable and connectors industry.

USB segment is expected to be the most lucrative in adapter cable industry by 2022. Other hot segments are HDMI, VGA, DIV, CATS 5 and CATS 6 etc. Internal cables and connector market is expected to lead the market over external cables-connector segment, at least by 20% (60:40)

Major growth of the industry will be powered by the general government policy to boost connectivity with all regions of nations, for better contact with citizens.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M, Cystek Corporation, Digi International, Harting, Hirose Electirc, JAE Electronics, EDAC, FCI, Tensility International Corp, Storm Interface, Assmann WSW Components, Bulgin, CNC Tech, Speed Technology, Phoenix Contact, Molex, Omron Electronics, Switchcraft, TE Connectivity, E-Z-Hook, Souriau, Weidmüller, Tripp Lite

Arrival of fiber optics technology

Arrival of fiber optics cable might alter the very nature of adapter cable and connectors industry. Fiber optic cable ensures more secure connections, more clear passage of signals, and more data per cable.

The threat of Wireless Technology to the market

Wireless Technology first of all helps to escape the mess of cables and connectors. It also achieves faster data transfer. No doubt, it will be a major hindrance to the growth of adapter cable industry.

Market size and predictions

Adapter cable and connector market size is expected to touch $125.3 billion by 2022 according to industry sources. The CAGR factor, if analyzed from 2016, touches 11.1%.

If connectors and adapters market is taken separately avoiding adapter cables, the market is expected to touch 85.75 billion by 2022. If base period is taken as 2015, the CAGR factor is 7.8% for period 2015-2022.

According to ITU, the number of fixed broadband connections increased @ 9% per annum for the last five years. (2014-2019) Broadband commission predicts that the number of subscribers will touch one billion by the end of 2019, rising from 886 million in 2016.

Region-wise market segmentation

North America, Europe, Asia pacific (Australia, China, India, Singapore) LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, Africa) are the chief region-wise segments. North America has the largest growth, thanks to the work of major players like ABB, Belden Inc, Corning inc, Farukawa Electric co, Legrand SA, Nexans and Schneider Electric .

Asia Pacific is just behind with 13% CAGR for the period 2016-2022, perhaps the fastest growing region. Key factors are governments who are keen for increased digitization, advanced infrastructure and ever increasing population.

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Adapter Cables Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Adapter Cables industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Adapter Cables industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

