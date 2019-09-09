Increasing Consciousness about Ingredients used in Food Products, Created Growth Opportunity in Prebiotic Ingredients Market, Says TMR

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market is projected to register a significant CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period due to various factors

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebiotic ingredients play a crucial role in the human gut, as they help in stimulating growth and sustain gut micro biota. With growing importance and high consumption of healthy and nutritional rich food that are rich in prebiotic ingredients helps ensuring health of the gut. According to the recently published report on the prebiotic ingredients, the global prebiotic ingredients market is expected to grow at 10.5% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2027. In terms of revenue generation, this market is expected to earn significantly higher amount that it earned in 2018 that was ~ US$ 4.5 billion.

Pertaining to this growth, players providing prebiotic ingredients have huge opportunities to grow and earn higher profits. Competition among the players is also high in regional market due to ongoing trends prevailing in the market. Therefore, at the regional level the prebiotic ingredients market seems fragmented and at the global level the market seems consolidated. Another crucial factor concerning players is to abide with strict regulations relating to advertising products and marketing. Based on the strategies used by the players, leading players are focusing on innovating and upgrading products by introducing new formulas like introducing organic insulin. They are also engaged in expanding their presence in the market by reaching and establishing their units in newer regions. These steps will help them in strengthening their position at the global and stand hand of their competitors. Some of the prominent players analyzed in this report published by Transparency Market Research include Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd., BENEO GmbH, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., and Sensus America, Inc.

High Awareness among People Made Western Europe Lead the Market

Globally, the demand for prebiotic ingredients is high in Western Europe due to increasing demand for bars and drinks that have high natural ingredients. The food and beverages industry in this market is leading and growing at a rapid rate. People in this region are aware about the importance of natural food and ingredients used in their food and they are also high conscious about their physique. Thus, the high demand for prebiotic ingredients among the people, players in this region are providing best of the prebiotic ingredients to their consumers. This helps them in earning larger profits and increases their profit margins. Additionally, they are also engaged in advanced research and development activities to increase nutritional and multifunctional content in the food to ensure better health. Introduction of new products has also increased in this region. For example, with the introduction of Yakult, awareness about the probiotics and Prebiotic has increased in the region.

Furthermore, players in Western European region are more technologically advanced and mature, and they also used different strategies to introduce their products in the market. This helps them is staying abreast against their competitors. Thus, attributing to all the above-mentioned factors Western Europe region is leading in the global prebiotic ingredients market.

Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Products Diversifying Demand in the Prebiotic Ingredients Market

Rapidly changing trends in the market have resulted in increasing demand for nutraceuticals products. These products have now become an essential part of daily dietary practices. Changing lifestyle and increased awareness about products and their uses is the key reason behind this growth. In the food and beverages industry, the demand for high-fiber functional food and Prebiotic has increased massively, as they provide benefits such as lower stress response, improved digestion, helps in reducing cardiovascular diseases, and better hormonal balance. These factors are also fueling growth in the global prebiotic ingredients market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Prebiotic Ingredients Market (Source - Vegetables, Cereals, Roots; Ingredients - Fructo-oligosaccharide, Mannan-oligosaccharide, Galacto-oligosaccharide, Inulin,; End Use - Clinical Nutrition, Dietary Supplement, Functional Food & Beverage, Dairy Products, Infant Formula, Breakfast Cereal & Cereal Bars, Meat Products, Animal Nutrition, Pet Food) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027”.

The global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented as below:

Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Source

Vegetables

Cereals

Roots

Others

Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Ingredients

Fructo-oligosaccharide

Mannan-oligosaccharide

Galacto-oligosaccharide

Inulin

Prebiotic Ingredients Market: End Use

Clinical Nutrition

Dietary Supplement

Functional Food & Beverage

Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Breakfast Cereal & Cereal Bars

Meat Products

Animal Nutrition

Pet Food

Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Region

North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



