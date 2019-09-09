Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Ups the Ante in the ‘Pizza Delivery Wars’ with New Large Shareable Pizzas

/EIN News/ -- Fast-Casual Pizza Chain Takes on Domino’s & Others with Fresh Dough,



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isn’t it time we all upgraded from processed, conveyor-belt delivery pizza? Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, today announced the systemwide launch of its new large sharable pizzas as part of a major initiative to grow its digital delivery and carryout business and capture a larger share of the $40 billion pizza category.

Blaze’s new 14-inch pizzas feature scratch-made dough and 100% real ingredients, similar to the current individual 11-inch pizzas, but their larger size makes them perfect for sharing. Guests can choose a customizable, build-your-own pizza, or any of the chef-inspired Signature Pizzas including the Meat Eater, Green Stripe, Veg Out, BBQ Chicken and Red Vine. These new shareable pizzas are available exclusively online from participating Blaze Pizza restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada and can be ordered on the Blaze Pizza app, blazepizza.com and on delivery platforms including DoorDash and Postmates.

“Consumers continue to seek out better, fresher and more innovative options across most every food category,” said Daniela Simpson, General Manager of the Digital Growth Division at Blaze. “But legacy delivery pizza has remained stuck. Today, we are here to disrupt the category and give consumers what they deserve – a better pizza. Our new shareable pizzas, delivered to your doorstep, are handcrafted with dough made from scratch daily, real ingredients and inventive toppings. They are a great value and insanely craveable. No need to compromise any longer.”

Recently ranked as “America’s favorite pizza chain,” the brand is going all in to compete across the board with the legacy pizza delivery brands. The holistic launch includes specific initiatives designed to slice into Domino's delivery and carryout business, including:

A new brand campaign, titled “Upgrade the Way You Pizza,” which invites consumers to try Blaze’s new large shareable pizzas. The campaign encourages consumers to enjoy the upgraded pizza experience from Blaze Pizza through delivery or carryout.

Upgrading guests to a Large Pizza for FREE – All 11-inch pizzas ordered through blazepizza.com or the Blaze Pizza app are eligible to be ‘upgraded’ to a large size at no extra charge from September 9 through September 12 at participating U.S. locations.

LeBron James returns in a sequel to his 2016 viral video. This new cameo appearance of Blaze’s most beloved employee “Ron” will bring a smile to fans. Watch Ron here.

Free Delivery - Online orders through blazepizza.com or the Blaze Pizza app are eligible for free delivery from September 13 thru September 29 at participating U.S. locations.

Blaze Pizza’s first national TV ad, produced by independent creative agency Zeus Jones, will air on Hulu, Sling, Amazon and additional connected devices beginning September 13. Watch the commercial here .

. Craveable online specials including an $8.95 Large Pepperoni Pizza offer, available at participating U.S. locations.

With systemwide sales expected to exceed $400 million in 2019, the move to expand beyond dine-in will allow the company to compete in all three segments of the $40 billion pizza category: dine-in, delivery and carryout. Sales via digital channels such as website, app & third-party delivery are expected to more than double in the next two years.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2012 by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. At any of Blaze Pizza's 341 restaurants which stretch across 42 states and 6 countries, guests can customize one of the many "chef-inspired" Signature Pizzas or build their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can enjoy gluten-free and keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo. Blaze pizzas can be ordered in restaurant or online for carryout or delivery.



Blaze Pizza was recently named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain is backed by the private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and instagram.com/blazepizza.

