First Commonwealth Bank Announces the Completion of its Acquisition of 14 Santander Bank Branches in Central Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- INDIANA, Pa., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced that its banking subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (“First Commonwealth”), completed the purchase of 14 central Pennsylvania retail banking locations from Santander Bank, N.A. This transaction expands First Commonwealth’s presence into the markets of State College, Lock Haven, Williamsport and Lewisburg.



“With the legal close and conversion successfully completed, we can now turn our attention toward serving the needs of nearly 23,000 new consumer and business households and expanding our commercial presence in these great new markets,” stated First Commonwealth Financial Corporation President and CEO T. Michael Price. Price continued, “We are a mission-driven community bank, and look forward to serving these communities and improving the financial lives of its businesses and their families for many years to come.”

First Commonwealth has converted the acquired branches and transitioned all customer accounts, with all 14 locations opened as First Commonwealth Bank branches with First Commonwealth signage on Monday morning, September 9, 2019.

Customers with questions are encouraged to call First Commonwealth’s Engagement Center at (800) 711-BANK (2265), visit www.fcbanking.com/welcome, email welcome@fcbanking.com, or visit their local branch.



About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com .

Media Relations

Jonathan E. Longwill

Vice President / Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com



