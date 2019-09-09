WindMIL Therapeutics Appoints Urvashi Patel, PhD, as Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Systems

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy, has announced the appointment of Urvashi Patel, PhD, as Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Systems. In this role, Dr. Patel will provide strategic vision and executional leadership for regulatory and quality functions and establish associated operations. Her work will include leading WindMIL’s regulatory submission efforts and ensuring timely and compliant regulatory submissions and responses. She will also lead development of systems designed to ensure the regulatory and quality compliance of WindMIL’s contract manufacturing and clinical research partners.



“Vashi is a seasoned expert in regulatory matters and quality systems, which will be essential for WindMIL as we initiate our own clinical studies later this year,” said Don Hayden, chairman and chief executive officer of WindMIL. “She also has a deep understanding of what is required for a company at WindMIL’s stage of development. We are excited to have her onboard and to leverage her extensive experience and clear perspective at such a critical juncture for the company.”

Prior to joining WindMIL, Dr. Patel served as Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs at Precision for Medicine, where she held progressively responsible regulatory roles from 2011 to 2019. At Precision, she provided oversight to filing and study teams regarding regulations and guidelines and company procedures, managed and oversaw regulatory workflow between Precision’s departments and led team preparation for meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Previously, Dr. Patel held regulatory roles at both Janssen and Elan Pharmaceuticals. She received her doctorate in Biological Sciences from Stanford University.

“I’m thrilled to join WindMIL to help advance our MILs technology platform and meet the needs of cancer patients,” said Dr. Patel. “I look forward to working with the team to successfully initiate our clinical studies in the coming months.”



About WindMIL Therapeutics

WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in cellular therapeutics emanating from bone marrow, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into potentially life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for patients. WindMIL believes that Cell Source Matters™ and the company’s proprietary process to extract, activate and expand these cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent poly-antigen specificity, high cytotoxic potential, and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com .

