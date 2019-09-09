Governments’ resistance to progressive digital transformation coming at considerable cost; national tech industry association

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to national industry association the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC), which released a new White Paper today, governments’ slow adoption of cloud computing is wasting resources, slowing down innovation, limiting the delivery of digital services to Canadians and resulting in missed opportunities for technological competitiveness.

“Embracing cloud computing is a non-negotiable in driving in Canada’s quest to maintain global competitiveness. Transition to the cloud will ensure governments move away from the reliance on outdated, expensive data centres and traditional IT,” explains Angela Mondou, president and CEO, ITAC. “Demand for public cloud-based services is increasing in all sectors and with the Canadian public - the time is now for our Governments to take advantage of this momentum and to take on a leadership role.”

The White Paper notes that holders of the most sensitive data in the world, including many national governments – including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia – have already adopted Cloud First policies and are reaping the benefits. Their experiences offer valuable lessons learned on improved policy outcomes, enhanced efficiencies, higher levels of service quality, greater agility and improved levels of trust with citizens and businesses.

“While the vast majority of Canadians are connected, technologically adept and comfortable accessing digital services, government has not been keeping up – and that is of great concern. ITAC strongly supports the adoption of a cloud first approach to IT modernization and offers the Government of Canada nine recommendations that will drive efficiencies and savings, protect the interests of citizens and spur innovation,” added Mondou.

Important to note - while many governments have been slow to migrate to the cloud, due to the technological debt load they are carrying, the Government of Quebec by contrast announced a bold move in February to migrate 80 per cent of its operations to the cloud by 2022.

Virtually all digital transformation initiatives depend on cloud services for access to key technologies and supply and distribution networks. Global spending on technologies and services that enable digital transformation will reach $1.97 trillion in 2022. In addition, the public cloud market is growing in value, in step with its dramatic upshift in importance. It’s predicted that worldwide public IT cloud services will exceed $276.8 billion in 2021 – more than double the $129.7 billion revenue reached in 2017.

From an environmental perspective, the biggest concern is that Governments, including the Government of Canada, have hundreds of data centres spread across their portfolio that are operating at full capacity, 24-7, regardless of demand. Larger data centres can use enough energy in a day to power 65,000 homes, of which only six to 12 per cent of that energy is actually used in computing. In comparison, most major cloud brands have committed to achieving 100 per cent carbon neutral green energy for their data centres.

The Paper, titled “Governments Embracing Cloud: An Opportunity for Modernization, Innovation and Transformation” also looks at: the benefits of cloud computing; dispels myths; looks at cloud policy considerations; and provides in detail nine key considerations for governments. It was created through the Cloud Working Group of the Information Technology of Canada, made up of ITAC members, Canada’s leading tech-related organizations.

