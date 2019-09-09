Global Almond Ingredients Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

According to the latest report available online at Wise Guys Reports (WGR) the global almond ingredients market is expected to grow from US$ 6140 million in 2019 to US$ 8180 million in 2024 at a propelling CAGR of 4.9%.

Almond ingredients is a reference to almond and other derivatives processed from almonds such as fruits, flakes, flour, milk, oil and other extracts. Almonds contain lots of healthy fats, protein, fibre, magnesium and vitamin E. It helps in reducing blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Almonds are also adopted by weight loss programs to reduce hunger and keep weight under check.

Consumer preference is substantially shifting from processed food to healthy snacking with natural ingredients that promotes healthy outlook in this hectic lifestyle. The key trend is inclined toward organic and natural food. Consumers are more inclined to choose natural ingredients like fruits and vegetables over products with too much additives and sweeteners. The new wave has also hit the Food and Beverage industry where focus is shifted to cutting down processed sugar and other supplements. This is encouraging companies to launch almond based snack products and inclusion of almond in health and beauty products. Technological advancement in the field of biotechnology and food processing has helped boost almond production and other multipurpose variants to meet the growing market need.



Global Almond Ingredients Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of global decaf coffee can be based on product type and application.

Market segment by type covers all types of almond products such as whole almond, flaky almond, paste, powdered almond, almond oil and almond extracts. Almond is sold in the indigenous and roasted form and its extracts are used extensively throughout various business verticals. By type we can also classify almond as shelled and in shelled variants.

Market segment of almonds can be broadly demarcated as directly edible, food processing and kitchen ingredients. Direct edibles include snacks and bar. Food processing and kitchen ingredients encompass milk substitutes, ice creams, nut, seed butter, RTE cereals and cosmetics.

The market landscape is mostly dominated by leading manufacturers like Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds, Blue Diamond, Panoche Creek Packing, Spycher Brothers, California Gold Almonds, Hilltop Ranch, Select Harvest, Mariani Nut Company, Waterford Nut Co, The Almond Company, D.V.Enterprise, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Treehouse, Belehris Estates, Patrocinio Lax and Sran Family Orchards. They account for 60% of the production and sales as of 2016 and 2017.

Global Almond Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

The scope of the almond industry is mostly confined within USA and Australia who accounts for 80% of global production. Other leading producers as of 2016-2017 are Spain, China, Italy, Turkey and Morocco. The other details of market segmentation considered for regional analysis are as below.



North American countries United States, Canada and Mexico

European countries Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy

Asia-Pacific countries China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia

South American countries Brazil, Argentina, Colombia

Middle East and African countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

