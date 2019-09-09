Regenerative Medicine Market | Strategic Analysis | Market Data | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

Clinical Trials by Therapy Type, 2018

Regenerative Medicine Market size is witnessing strong growth over innovation of stem cell & tissue engineering and ongoing clinical trials during 2019-2025

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative growth models in the field of medtechnology and cell engineering, ongoing progress in biomedical research over replacing diseased cells, tissues or organs along with growing CROs and drug development laboratories combinable are shaping the regenerative medicine market - finds OG Analysis.

Further, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing funding from government and private companies, strategic partnerships and focus on cell therapy products are the key factors driving the market growth.

However, stringent regulations for product approvals and high time line for product approvals and high cost for R&D with low success rate for pipeline products are some of the key challenges in the limiting the market growth.

By Therapy segment, tissue engineering accounted for a market share of 63% in 2018

Advancements in tissue engineering and cellular regenerative medicine therapies, including those designed for wound healing and distinctive medical applications including musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, diabetes, and others along with FDA approval is increasingly trending on a larger scale and driving the regenerative medicine market value in the coming years.

Regenerative medicine market is segmented by product types including cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products, tissue-engineered products, and gene therapy products.

Ongoing clinical trials and innovation of stem cell technology boost regenerative medicine market value

Stem cell technology is rapidly developing and will emerge as the most adapted regenerative medicine market target, as it serves developmental cell biology, cellular therapeutics, gene therapy, chemical biology and Nanomedicine.

Novel approaches for stem cell therapies amid growing bio medical and bio pharmaceuticals including growth factors such as bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) for bone formation and platelet-derived growth factor for wound healing is increasingly overtaking the market share.

Total clinical trials underway in the global regenerative medicine as of 2018 were 1003 with major clinical trials being in Phase II (580).

Gene therapy segment anticipated to lead regenerative medicine market share owing revenue base of USD 3,924.61 million

The prevalence of carcinogenic diseases and the unmet therapeutic approaches to treat and diagnose cancer in early stages drives the cancer gene therapy market. Trending approaches in the field of genomic research such as next generation sequencing and genotyping influence the gene therapy market growth.

Accordingly, large number of gene therapy market products is in the Phase II pipeline stage with a few estimated to enter the market by the end of the forecast period.

The U.S leads regenerative medicine market accounts for 40% of global share for cell therapy

Regenerative medicine market continues to flourish across Americas with growing strategic alliances, increasing clinical trials and expansion to new geographies by major companies as key market trends.

AABB center for cellular therapies estimates that approximately one in three Americans could potentially benefit from regenerative medicine.

Further, regenerative medicine market growth is cumulative across health-centric and medtechnology advancing APAC countries, leaded by China and Japan.

Stem cell therapy is rapidly emerging across the region with keen focus on regeneration of organs. The ongoing crisis in organ and tissue transplantation is driving the market value to new edges over tissue and organ bio printing to create organotypic constructs for regenerative medicine.

For instance, collaborated work by Nagasaki University and Saga University for the regeneration of esophageal structure made with 3D bioprinting system, showcases development of treatment for esophageal diseases and potential substitute for esophageal transplantation.

Key Players

The global regenerative medicine market is fairly consolidated with top 10 companies which include Novartis AG, Vericel Corporation, Integra Lifesciences, Mimedx Group, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Kite Pharma, and Organogenesis Inc are the key players that are operating in global regenerative medicine market.

