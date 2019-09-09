Memory Cards Market 2019 - Global Market Size, Share, Key Vendors, Opportunities, Market Challenges & Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

A new report added to the online inventory of Global Info Research (GIR) reveals that the global memory cards market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 2.7% over the next five years. It is expected to reach 17500 million US$ in 2024, from 15300 million in US$ in 2019.

For storing digital information a memory card is used, which is an electronic flash memory data storage device. Memory cards are used in portable electronic devices, such as Mobile phone, digital Camera, tablets, laptop computers, video game consoles, MP3 players and tablets.

Growth of memory card market is due the increasing global sales of smart phones with the introduction of new brands with enhanced features. Hence, increasing the demand for memory cards used in mobile phones. Also factors increasing the growth of memory cards are such as ease of use, high performance and economical for storing data in mobile phones. Increasing use of social networking sites is driving the need of memory card market with the making of increased storage capacity memory cards.

Memory cards are used to store games, also used on a large scale in security and defense in order to store footage by a surveillance camera. And used in Pc with the help of card reader.

Innovative features are added by companies in order to attract customers and increase sales such as memory-expansion option, waterproof memory cards and free software

Memory Cards market is generally at a more advanced level in the industrial developed countries. In Asia the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated.

Key Players:

Sandisk

Sony

Toshiba

Transcend

Lexar

Samsung

Verbatim

PNY

Kingston

Delkin

Panasonic

PHISON

MaXell

PQI

Integral

Global Memory Cards Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the global memory cards market has been conducted based on type, application, manufacturer and region.

By type, the global memory cards market has been segmented into SD, Micro SD, CF, CFast and Others.

By application, the global memory cards market has been segmented into Camera, Computer, Mobile phone and Other Devices.

Global Memory Cards Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global memory cards market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. In North America, countries such as the United States, Canada and Mexico are covered. In Europe, countries such as the Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy are covered. In Asia-Pacific such as China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia are covered. In South America, countries such as the Brazil, Argentina, Colombia are covered. In Middle East and Africa, countries such as the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa are covered.

