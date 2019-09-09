Joaquin Phoenix to Appear at Toronto’s St George Transit Station in Support of BeFairBeVegan Animal Advocacy Campaign

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday September 9th, Joaquin Phoenix will make an appearance in solidarity with BeFairBeVegan , an animal justice campaign that uses provocative imagery to deliver an uncompromising vegan message. The three-time Oscar-nominated actor is expected to appear at the St George Transit Station between 3 and 5 pm, just hours before the Toronto International Film Festival, where he is scheduled to receive the festival‘s first Tribute Actor Award alongside Meryl Streep.



A vegan since the age of three, Phoenix has freqently lent his celebrity to support the cause of animal rights, expressing his support for BeFairBeVegan as early as 2016, when the campaign first launched in New York City:



“In addressing our speciesist attitudes toward other animals, BeFairBeVegan encourages us to consider that our core similarities are far deeper than our surface differences. Now, more than ever, the world needs to hear this message.”

The BeFairBeVegan message will be broadcast for eight weeks throughout Toronto, across a broad range of media, including a Flexity streetcar wrap, 20 bus murals and 10 transit shelter posters. Phoenix’s appearance will celebrate the campaign’s media takeover at St. George Station, a key transit hub that sees high foot traffic, especially with students attending the University of Toronto.

BeFairBeVegan’s Toronto chapter is running concurrently with a second phase recently launched in Montréal, following similar media takeovers in major cities including New York City, Seattle and Melbourne, where the ads prompted strong public reactions and even a last-minute rejection as a result of their unapologetic approach to the issue of animal use by humans.

Founded in 2016, BeFairBeVegan’s message focuses on the inner experiences of the animals we use for food, fabric, research, entertainment, and other exploitative purposes. The ads are intended to remind viewers that our fellow animals are much more similar to us than we usually acknowledge, and that it is the consumer choices of each individual that keeps these sentient beings in bondage.

To learn more about BeFairBeVegan and its current or former media campaigns , please visit BeFairBeVegan.com .

BeFairBeVegan is an animal justice campaign run by the Colorado-based non-profit of the same name. The first high-profile vegan campaign in the US to present the end of all animal use as a prerequisite for a fair and just society, it was launched in New York City in August of 2016. Created and designed by Joanna Lucas, it is managed by a collective of vegan activists.

For general inquiries: media@befairbevegan.com

For logistical details about Monday: Anita Kranjc, 1-416-825-6080

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a61439ff-15f0-44e8-a7ea-07f99023180a

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14951c47-fe94-46f8-ad2e-3299ea19c699

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/167fe3bd-d604-4fdf-95c0-1efa0fb3e765





Mural Bulkhead and stair mural at St George Station featuring BeFairBeVegan designs Stair Risers BeFairBeVegan artwork displayed on stair risers at St George Station Streetcar Flexity Streetcar wrap with BeFairBeVegan messaging



