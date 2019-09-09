Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market to Reach US$9.1 Bn by 2024 with a CAGR of 2.40%, Noted TMR

Continued Demand for Linen Bed Sheet/Pillowcase to Reduce Risk of Contamination

/EIN News/ -- ALBANY, New York, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research has recently published a research report that gives meaningful insights about the global hospital linen supply and management services market and its overall working dynamics. According to the research report, in 2015, the hospital linen supply and management services market was valued at US$7.4 bn. The report expects the global market to exhibit a modest CAGR of 2.40% over the course of the given forecast period of 2016 to 2024. With this growth rate, the hospital linen supply and management services market will reach an overall valuation of US$9.1 Bn by the fall of 2024.

The vendor landscape of the global hospital linen supply in management services is a fragmented one. Several leading companies are striving to gain the top position in the market, which has led to increased competition. The prominent names in the market are competing in terms of quality control, the number of services provided, and overall efficiency. The companies in the hospital linen supply and management services market are also adopting aggressive marketing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to stay ahead of the competitive curve.

Some of the key players in the global hospital linen supply and management services market include names such as Healthcare Services Group, Synergy Health Plc., Testudo Linen Services, Ameri Pride Linen & Uniform Services, Unitex Textile Rental Services, Sobel Westex Inc., Angelica Corp, E-town Laundry, Image FIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists and Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd. among others.

North America to Continue Leading Global Market Riding on its Highly Developed Medical Infrastructure

The global hospital linen supply in management services has five key geographical segments viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these key regional segments, the hospital linen supply in management services is primarily dominated by North America. This dominance of the regional segment is due to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and abundance of top of the shelf medical facilities. Over the course of the given forecast period of 2016 to 2024, an increasing number of hospitals and medical centers in North America is expected to cement their place as key contributors in the global hospital linen supply and management services market.

According to the research report, the Asia Pacific region is on course to witness the rapid development of its hospital linen supply and management services market. This high growth of the Asia Pacific market is due to a substantial increase in the construction of several notable healthcare institutes, clinics, and hospitals in the region. Additionally, emerging economies such as China and India are allocating considerable amount of funds for the overhaul of their medical and healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing Awareness Among End-users to Fuel Growth of Markets in the Middle East and Latin America

On the other hand, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, and Europe are projected to experience a steady growth during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of value-added services such as distribution of linen in bulk and linen rental services are expected to drive the Europe hospital linen supply and management services market. Whereas, the developing markets of the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are fueled by the increasing awareness among the end-users about sanitation and hygiene. In the coming years, the UAE, the UK, and Brazil are projected to occupy leading positions in their respective markets.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled, “Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market (Product Type - Bed Sheet/Pillowcases, Blankets, Patient Repositioner, Bed Pads/Under Pads, and Bathing/Cleaning Accessories; Material - Woven and Non-woven; End users - Hospital, Clinic, and Other Healthcare Institutes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024.”

The Hospital Linen and Supply and Management Services Market is segmented by the report as presented below:

Product

Bed Sheets/Pillowcases

Blankets

Patient Repositioner

Bed Pads/Under Pads

Bathing /Cleansing Accessories

Material

Woven

Non-Woven

End Users

Hospital

Clinic

Other Healthcare Institutes

Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of APAC



Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



