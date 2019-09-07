When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 07, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 07, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: House Of Spices India Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

House of Spices (India) is recalling different lots of “MDH SAMBAR MASALA”, 3.5oz (100g) UPC code 6291103750327. This product is produced by R-PURE AGRO SPECIALITIES and distributed by HOUSE OF SPICES (INDIA). This product was tested by FDA through a certified laboratory to be positive for Salmonella.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

The recalled MDH SAMBAR MASALA was distributed in northern California retail stores. The Lot Codes and Expiration dates are as follows:

LOT CODE EXPIRATION DATE 107 NOV 2021 48 DEC 2021 47 DEC 2021

The product comes in a 3.5 oz (100g), in a box with red and white MDH Logo. Below are pictures of the product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the FDA that the Salmonella contaminated products were distributed.

Consumers who have purchased the MDH SAMBAR MASALA, 3.5 oz (100g) are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company or may send email to customerservice@HouseOfSpicesIndia.com or through www.hosindia.com or call (718) 507-4600. Our hours of operations are from 8:00am to 9:00am Monday to Friday (Eastern Time).

