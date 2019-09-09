Global Food & Beverage Packaging Market Review & Forecast, 2015-2030 - Key Drivers are Proliferation of eCommerce & Rising Prices Driven by the Use of Technologically Advanced Packaging Materials

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food and Beverage Packaging Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global packaging for food and beverage market, recording $320.1 billion in revenue as of 2018, is expected to reach $368.3 billion by 2030 (registering a CAGR of 1.2%).

Report Coverage



This research service provides insights into the packaging for the food and beverage market in terms of global and regional revenues (USD billion) and unit shipments measured by material weight (metric tons). Growth opportunities and insights into the competitive landscape are also provided along with an overview of the major factors influencing market growth, such as technology trends and funding activities.



The time frame looked at is from 2015 to 2030. The base year is 2018, and growth forecasts are provided up to 2025. Revenue figures and forecasts in the study are based on packaging material company sales, packaging manufacturing, and sales of other value-adding resellers.

Market Insights



Key drivers of this growth are the proliferation of eCommerce, especially in developing countries, and rising prices driven by the use of technologically advanced packaging materials. Grocery items have not been sold extensively through eCommerce platforms due to concerns regarding their freshness and the high cost of transporting refrigerated items. These concerns are being addressed, and growth in this sector is expected to drive the estimated revenue growth in the market.

Food packaging is a relatively new domain. Only a few decades ago, the most commonly used packaging material was brown paper. Even about 60 years ago, butter, bacon, and biscuits were sold without packaging. Grocers weighed the quantities customers wanted and wrapped the food well enough for it to be transported home safely. Motor and industrial oil products were packaged in metal cans. While some food products were packaged in cans and glass bottles, a huge range of plastics that are now used as packaging materials were earlier unknown and unavailable.



The packaging is now a vital part of the marketing mix. It must be eye-catching for the consumer. Often, at the point of sale, the customer has little to base a purchase decision on, and the attractive and appropriate packaging can influence decision-making. Packaging can also reinforce brand loyalty by prominently presenting brand logos or motifs. Thus, not only does packaging protect the products through the value chain, but it also constitutes an intrinsic part of the marketing and presentation of products to end-users. Consequently, packaging is important for end-users and suppliers alike.



As consumers are increasingly becoming environmentally-conscious, concerns around plastic pollution, in specific, are growing. Viral videos and images of plastic waste affecting marine life and polluting the Mariana Trench have made combating plastic pollution the topmost priority for consumers. Pressure from consumers, employees, and stakeholders is forcing the plastics industry to ensure sustainability and adopt practices that promote a more circular economy.



Volumes of packaging material are expected to decrease slightly during the forecast period. In the near term, volumes are expected to decrease due to the increased demand for lighter-weight and more sustainable packaging solutions. However, growth in the demand for processed food and beverage products will outweigh the lightweighting trend by 2030.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tg1293

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

