Insights Into the World Conveyor Belt Market (2019-2024): Industry Nears $7 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conveyor Belt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global conveyor belt market reached a value of US$ 5.68 Billion in 2018. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6.94 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.38% during 2019-2024.



A growing demand from the power, mining, and manufacturing industries represent one of the key factors driving the global conveyor belt market. As a result of heavy competition in the market, these industries are majorly reliant on efficient techniques to increase their productivity.



The demand for conveyor belts is also boosted by the growth of infrastructural activities and macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth. Another major market trend that is gaining momentum is the growing demand for eco-friendly conveyor belts with self-cleaning properties, which tend to improve the operational costs of the industries. Owing to the above-mentioned forces,



Region-wise, Asia-Pacific represents the leading market, followed by North America and Europe. Other major regions include Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. On analysing the import-export scenario, it is found that the United States is the largest importer, and Germany is the largest exporter.



Report Scope



This report provides a deep insight into the global conveyor belt market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd., Fenner, Intralox, Volta Belting Technology Ltd. and Fives.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global conveyor belt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global conveyor belt market?

What are the key end-use segments in the global conveyor belt market?

Which are the popular product types in the global conveyor belt market?

What are the import and export trends of conveyor belt?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global conveyor belt market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global conveyor belt market?

What is the structure of the global conveyor belt market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global conveyor belt market?

How is conveyor belt manufactured?

List of Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Conveyor Belt Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End Use

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 Export

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt

6.2 Light-Weight Conveyor Belt

6.3 Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Mining and Metallurgy

7.2 Manufacturing

7.3 Chemicals, Oils and Gases

7.4 Aviation

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.2 Europe

8.3 North America

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Conveyor Belt Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Fenner

11.3.3 Intralox

11.3.4 Volta Belting Technology Ltd.

11.3.5 Fives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y827xo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.