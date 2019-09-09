President participates in "Investing in Africa" Forum in Brazzaville

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 9 - The Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, travels from Qatar to the capital of the Republic of Congo, Brazzaville, on Tuesday to attend Tuesday the 10th "Investing in Africa" Forum.,

The event, which first took place in 2015 in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, is an international platform to promote multilateral cooperation and investment opportunities on the African continent, said in a statement the President's Civil House.

The second Investing in Africa Forum took place in September 2016 in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, the third in Dakar, Senegal in September 2017 and the fourth meeting was held in Changsha, People's Republic of China.

In Qatar, President João Lourenço completed a two-day state visit which allowed the signing of six bilateral cooperation instruments in different domains.

