The World Market for Cryptocurrency: 2017-2018 Review & 2019-2024 Forecast with Analysis on Bitmain Technologies, BitGo, NVIDIA Corporation, Ripple Networks, and Coinbase

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cryptocurrency Market: Analysis By Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Others), By Constituents (Exchanges, Mining, Wallet and Payment), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the Cryptocurrency Market for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The Global Cryptocurrency Market was valued at USD 856.36 Billion in the year 2018 and is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2024.



Key factors facilitating high demand of cryptocurrencies include high remittances in developed countries, increasing fluctuation in monetary regulations, and growth in venture capital investments coupled rising awareness among the investors especially in emerging nations.



Bitcoin currency holds the major share in the market owing to the growing awareness among Asian investors coupled with availability of larger returns is proliferating the market growth. Moreover, growing usage of alternative currencies such as Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash due to their captivating features and models has been major factors backing the growth in the industry.



Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global Cryptocurrency market. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in European region include presence of enormous consumer base, and legalization of cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange in many countries coupled with growing internet penetration, supplementing the market growth of Cryptocurrencies in the region.



Scope of the Report



Global Cryptocurrency Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Others

Analysis by Constituents - Exchanges, Mining, Wallet, Payments

Competitive Landscape - Market Share Analysis

Regional Cryptocurrency Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Others

Analysis by constituents - Exchanges, Mining, Wallet, Payments

Country Analysis - Cryptocurrency Market by Value - United States, Germany, Japan (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Others

Other Report Highlights

Strategic Recommendations

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis - Bitmain Technologies, BitGo, NVIDIA Corporation, Ripple Networks and Coinbase

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Cryptocurrency: Product Outlook



5. Global Cryptocurrency: Market Outlook



6. Global Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growing usage of Cryptocurrency in trading, remittance and payment

6.1.2 Fluctuations in Monetary Regulations

6.1.3 Rapidly growing technological innovations

6.1.4 Increasing number of online users across the globe

6.2 Global Market Restraints

6.2.1 Lack of awareness and technical understanding

6.2.2 Security threats with increasing cases of money laundering

6.3 Global Cryptocurrency Market Trends

6.3.1 Acceptance of cryptocurrencies across various industries

6.3.2 Growth in number of Ecommerce Companies Accepting Cryptocurrencies as Mode of Payment

6.3.3 Increasing tourism due to Idea of Traveling with One Global Currency

6.4 Global Cryptocurrency: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Global Cryptocurrency - By Market Share 2017

6.4.2 Global Cryptocurrency Market Share Overview 2017

6.4.3 Global Cryptocurrency - By Market Share 2018

6.4.4 Global Cryptocurrency Market Share Overview 2017

6.4.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.4.6 SWOT Analysis



7. Global Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market: By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)



8. Global Cryptocurrency Market - Segmental Analysis

8.1 By Type (2018, 2024)

8.1.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Bitcoin by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

8.1.2 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Ethereum by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

8.1.3 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Ripple by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

8.1.4 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Litecoin by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

8.1.5 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Others by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

8.1.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cryptocurrency Market - By Type

8.2 By Constituents (2018, 2024)

8.2.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Exchange by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

8.2.3 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Wallet by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

8.2.4 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Payments by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

8.2.5 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Mining by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

8.2.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cryptocurrency Market - By Constituents



9. Global Cryptocurrency Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Regional Share, By Value - (2018, 2024)

9.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cryptocurrency Market - By Region



10. North America Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis

10.1 North America Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024

10.2 North America Cryptocurrency Market: Segmental Analysis

10.2.1 North America Cryptocurrency Market, By Type, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

10.2.2 North America Cryptocurrency Market, By Constituents, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)



11. North America Cryptocurrency Market - Country Analysis

11.1 United States Cryptocurrency Market

11.1.1 United States Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024

11.1.2 United States Cryptocurrency Market, By Type 2017-2024



12. Europe Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis

12.1 Europe Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024

12.1.1 Europe Cryptocurrency Market, By Type, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

12.1.2 Europe Cryptocurrency Market, By Constituents, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)



13. Europe Cryptocurrency Market: Country Analysis

13.1 Germany Cryptocurrency Market

13.1.1 Germany Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024

13.1.2 Germany Cryptocurrency Market, By Type 2017-2024



14. Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis

14.1 Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024

14.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market, By Type, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

14.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market, By Constituents, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)



15. Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market: Country Analysis

15.1 Japan Cryptocurrency Market

15.1.1 Japan Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024

15.1.2 Japan Cryptocurrency Market, By Type 2017-2024



16. Rest of the World Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis

16.1 Rest of the World Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024

16.1.1 Rest of the World Cryptocurrency Market, By Type, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

16.1.2 Rest of the World Cryptocurrency Market, By Constituents, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)



17. Company Profiles

17.1 Bitmain Technologies

17.2 Ripple Networks

17.3 Coinbase

17.4 BitGo

17.5 NVIDIA Corporation



