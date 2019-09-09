Outlook on the Chinese Smart Logistics Market 2019-2024 - Key Global Players are UPS, FedEx Corporation, DHL, and TNT

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Report on the Chinese Smart Logistics Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese smart logistics industry reached a total size of CNY 250 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a size of CNY 900 billion by the year 2024.



Smart logistics are an evolved form of logistics based on the use of IoT technology to gather, process, manage and analyze data to decide on the best course of action. The data is used to determine the most profitable or least costly method of transportation, delivery, packaging, and loading.



Smart logistics has become a core industry in developed countries and is one of the prime reasons why China is pursuing the development of smart logistics. While 2016 was an important year for the Chinese logistics industry, when traditional logistics systems began the long transitional process of upgrading into their current forms, China's smart logistics transformation has only just begun.

Companies Profiled (A-Z)



China CRT

CMSTD

Cosco Shipping Corporation

DHL

FedEx Corporation

Feliliks Logistics

FMSCM

Sino-Ocean

Sinoair

Sinotrans & CNC

TNT

UPS

Xinning Logistics

Key Topics Covered



1 2018 Chinese logistics industry developments

1.1 Development overview

1.1.1 Global logistics industry developments

1.1.2 Chinese logistics industry development

1.1.3 Chinese logistics industry development characteristics

1.1.4 Development overview

1.1.5 2018 development analysis

1.1.6 Top 50 Chinese logistics companies

1.1.7 A study of the top logistics firms in China

1.2 Chinese logistics market operational status

1.2.1 Market structure

1.2.2 Demand structure

1.2.3 Ecological model

1.2.4 Competition characteristics

1.2.5 SWOT analysis

1.2.6 Industry economic developments and regional logistics demands

1.3 2018 Logistics costs in China

1.3.1 Current costs

1.3.2 Logistics fees analysis

1.3.3 Inventory costs

1.3.4 Maintenance costs

1.4 Problems in the Chinese logistics industry

1.4.1 The main constraints in logistics development

1.4.2 Notable issues

1.4.3 Hidden concerns regarding logistics development

1.5 Development strategies

1.5.1 New strategies

1.5.2 Development advice

1.5.3 Inter-regional logistics service development ideas



2 Informatization of the Chinese logistics industry

2.1 General overview

2.1.1 Development stages

2.1.2 Development status

2.1.3 Results

2.1.4 Software development analysis

2.1.5 Public information platforms

2.2 Market demand for logistics informatization

2.2.1 Drivers of logistics informatization

2.2.2 Market demand structure

2.2.3 Standards and platforms as the key to informatization

2.3 E-business and logistics industry developments

2.3.1 Conceptual models

2.3.2 The relationship between e-business and logistics

2.3.3 Development problems and advice

2.3.4 Development trends

2.4 Logistics informatization problems and strategies

2.4.1 Main problems in informatization

2.4.2 Development strategies



3 Chinese smart logistics industry developments

3.1 Development analysis

3.1.1 Development overview

3.1.2 Development drivers

3.2 Market operations

3.2.1 Smart logistics market demands

3.2.1.1 Demand characteristics

3.2.1.2 Demand structure

3.2.1.3 Influential factors

3.2.2 Segment market demands

3.2.2.1 Smart inventory

3.2.2.2 Smart cargo

3.2.2.3 Smart freight

3.2.3 Competitive analysis

3.2.4 Market size

3.2.5 Industry 4.0



4 Key global companies

4.1 UPS

4.1.1 Development overview

4.1.2 Operational analysis

4.1.3 Developments in China

4.2 FedEx Corporation

4.3 DHL

4.4 TNT



5 Chinese logistics companies

5.1 CMSTD

5.1.1 Development overview

5.1.2 Main operations

5.1.3 Operational analysis

5.1.4 Sales network

5.1.5 Competitive advantages

5.2 Sinoair

5.3 Cosco Shipping

5.4 China CRT

5.5 Sino-Ocean

5.6 Xinning Logistics

5.7 Feliliks Logistics

5.8 FMSCM

5.9 Cosco Shipping Corporation

5.10 Sinotrans & CNC



6 2019-2024 Chinese logistics industry development projections

6.1 Development projections and trends

6.1.1 Informatization

6.1.2 Future development trends

6.1.3 Informatization trends

6.1.4 IoT applications

6.2 2019-2024 Smart logistics development trends analysis

6.2.1 Faster response times and cheaper costs

6.2.2 Added convenience

6.2.3 Extended services

6.3 2019-2024 Chinese smart logistics application projections

6.3.1 Combination of smart supply chains and smart production

6.3.2 Smart IoT integration into social IoT

6.3.3 IoT technology integration

6.3.4 IoT application model innovations

6.4 2019-2024 Chinese smart logistics industry demand analysis

6.4.1 Application stages

6.4.2 RFID demand projections

6.5 Projected market size

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhb4s4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.