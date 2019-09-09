Japan Data Centre market keeps growing with the push of major international companies

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuddeComm has released a series of country reports on data centres and analysts found that Japan remains an important hub for data centre activities in Asia.



Japan’s digital economy is highly mature and difficult to serve from overseas or alternative locations.



A range of global companies such as Google have invested in data centre infrastructure by building their own data centres or by acquiring large wholesale space within global data centre specialist providers.



Nearly all major hosting and cloud providers globally have built a presence in Japan.

Key developments include:

The diversity cloud providers in Japan entering data centres has significantly increased over the last three to five years.





An increasing number of organisations are implementing comprehensive real-time visibility of their data centre operations.





Data centre providers such as Digital Realty, have teamed up with local Systems Integrators / IT companies.





A growing number of data centre operators will choose to locate their data centres in the other cheaper Asian markets such as Vietnam.

Recent growth has been strong in developing markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, in particular, since 2017.

Compared to Japan which has a scarcity of available land at very high cost, land is much cheaper and readily available in these developing markets.

