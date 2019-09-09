Europe's Consumer & Small Business Parcels Services (C2X) Market, 2019 - Segment Size, Historical Growth Rates, Segmentation Patterns, Levels of Market Profitability, Key Influencing Factors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Consumer & Small Business Parcels Services (C2X): Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on an important segment of the parcels industry: those services designed to carry parcels on behalf of consumers and small businesses that are sending parcels.



We quantify the market segment size, historical growth rates, segmentation patterns and levels of market profitability while reviewing key factors behind these figures.



We also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth. This includes trends in home shopping, the growth of marketplaces and the development of new services targeted at this segment.



A broad range of companies who serve the consumer/small business segment across Europe are profiled, their strategies and positioning are reviewed and their performance and prospects are analysed.



The report sets out historical trends in a data-rich document with over 80 charts and tables.



It contains our forecast scenario for consumer/small business segment growth which is based on analysis of historical trends and our understanding of growth drivers.



This report is based on:



Interviews with senior-level contacts in the parcels and home shopping industries

In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic environment and relevant parcels market drivers

Financial analysis of the accounts of companies in the industry

Information from these sources has been synthesised and presented clearly and concisely with extensive use of charts and tables to illuminate points and support conclusions.



The report is intended for:



Parcels carriers and logistics groups

Home-shopping retailers

Operators of consumer/small business parcels service providers

Potential entrants to the segment

Investors

Banks

Analysts

Consultants

Government/regulators

Other parties with interests in the area

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

About this report

Summary

About the author

Contents

List of charts and tables

2. The Consumer and Small Business Consigned Parcels Market

Market definition

History

New business models

Response of national post offices

Response of established B2B/B2C carriers

Market Size and Growth

3. Segment drivers

Historical GDP

Internet retail

Internet retail - international comparisons

Returns

Basket size

Returns rate

Trends in returns

Free returns

eBay/Amazon marketplace sales

Sales by category

Sales by country

4. Competitive Landscape

Business Models

Networks

Brokers

Dedicated services from mainstream carriers

5. Profiles

DHL Service Points/Paketshops

La Poste (incl. DPD Pickup)

Hermes

MondialRelay

UPS Access Point

GLS

FedEx

TNT

InPost

Collect+

Doddle

MBE

Ipostparcels

Parcel2Go

Interparcel

Parcel Monkey

Packlink

LetMeShip

Hofert Transporte

Cargo International

iloxx eService

Boxtale SAS

Envoi2Colis

MGP Upela

Colis Voiturage SARL

Sendabox.it

Cheap Cargo Holding BV

Boekuwzending

ParcelParcel Group BV

P-O-S-T.nl

Parcel.nl BV/(Shippingcenter.nl)

uShip Europe BV

KurJerzy.pl

AlleKurier sp. z o.o.

Eurokurier Sp. z o.o./(WysylajNajtaniej.pl)

R2G Polska Sp. z o.o/(Apaczka.pl)

BPS/(TwoiKurierzy.pl)

SBCI Sp. z o.o./(Sender24.pl)

Fraktjakt.se

Bussgods.se

Budguiden.se

SwipBox

6. Country Markets

7. Forecasts

GDP

Home shopping sales

Marketplace sales

Market forecast

Risks to the forecast & implications for key participants

National postal services

Networks

Brokers

8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnvsn7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.