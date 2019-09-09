Europe's Consumer & Small Business Parcels Services (C2X) Market, 2019 - Segment Size, Historical Growth Rates, Segmentation Patterns, Levels of Market Profitability, Key Influencing Factors
This report focuses on an important segment of the parcels industry: those services designed to carry parcels on behalf of consumers and small businesses that are sending parcels.
We quantify the market segment size, historical growth rates, segmentation patterns and levels of market profitability while reviewing key factors behind these figures.
We also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth. This includes trends in home shopping, the growth of marketplaces and the development of new services targeted at this segment.
A broad range of companies who serve the consumer/small business segment across Europe are profiled, their strategies and positioning are reviewed and their performance and prospects are analysed.
The report sets out historical trends in a data-rich document with over 80 charts and tables.
It contains our forecast scenario for consumer/small business segment growth which is based on analysis of historical trends and our understanding of growth drivers.
This report is based on:
- Interviews with senior-level contacts in the parcels and home shopping industries
- In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic environment and relevant parcels market drivers
- Financial analysis of the accounts of companies in the industry
Information from these sources has been synthesised and presented clearly and concisely with extensive use of charts and tables to illuminate points and support conclusions.
The report is intended for:
- Parcels carriers and logistics groups
- Home-shopping retailers
- Operators of consumer/small business parcels service providers
- Potential entrants to the segment
- Investors
- Banks
- Analysts
- Consultants
- Government/regulators
- Other parties with interests in the area
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- About this report
- Summary
- About the author
- Contents
- List of charts and tables
2. The Consumer and Small Business Consigned Parcels Market
- Market definition
- History
- New business models
- Response of national post offices
- Response of established B2B/B2C carriers
- Market Size and Growth
3. Segment drivers
- Historical GDP
- Internet retail
- Internet retail - international comparisons
- Returns
- Basket size
- Returns rate
- Trends in returns
- Free returns
- eBay/Amazon marketplace sales
- Sales by category
- Sales by country
4. Competitive Landscape
- Business Models
- Networks
- Brokers
- Dedicated services from mainstream carriers
5. Profiles
- DHL Service Points/Paketshops
- La Poste (incl. DPD Pickup)
- Hermes
- MondialRelay
- UPS Access Point
- GLS
- FedEx
- TNT
- InPost
- Collect+
- Doddle
- MBE
- Ipostparcels
- Parcel2Go
- Interparcel
- Parcel Monkey
- Packlink
- LetMeShip
- Hofert Transporte
- Cargo International
- iloxx eService
- Boxtale SAS
- Envoi2Colis
- MGP Upela
- Colis Voiturage SARL
- Sendabox.it
- Cheap Cargo Holding BV
- Boekuwzending
- ParcelParcel Group BV
- P-O-S-T.nl
- Parcel.nl BV/(Shippingcenter.nl)
- uShip Europe BV
- KurJerzy.pl
- AlleKurier sp. z o.o.
- Eurokurier Sp. z o.o./(WysylajNajtaniej.pl)
- R2G Polska Sp. z o.o/(Apaczka.pl)
- BPS/(TwoiKurierzy.pl)
- SBCI Sp. z o.o./(Sender24.pl)
- Fraktjakt.se
- Bussgods.se
- Budguiden.se
- SwipBox
6. Country Markets
7. Forecasts
- GDP
- Home shopping sales
- Marketplace sales
- Market forecast
- Risks to the forecast & implications for key participants
- National postal services
- Networks
- Brokers
8. Appendix
