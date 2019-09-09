Analysis on the Chinese Online Gaming Market, 2019-2023 - Featuring Profiles on 37 Interactive Entertainment, Netease, Perfect World Games, Tencent, and Yoozoo.com

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Report on the Chinese Online Gaming Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Chinese-developed online games reported a growth rate of 17.6% in 2018. The market has been on a slow decline for three years since 2016. The market for Chinese-developed online games reached a total size of CNY 164.4 billion.



The term online gaming' in China refers to browser games, mobile games and client-based online games. The Chinese online gaming industry took off in 2005, with a large amount of games entering the industry since then. The Chinese online gaming industry entered a period of decline since 2013, and has gradually settled into a state of maturity. The Chinese online gaming market reached a size of CNY 208.57 billion.



The Chinese online gaming market is displaying signs of gradual segmentation. The largest gaming companies in the country have all begun to adopt a diversification strategy for their product portfolios. Tencent Games is involved in the client-based online gaming, mobile gaming and browser gaming markets. Netease is mainly involved in mobile gaming and browser gaming. Amongst high-profile public Chinese gaming companies, Perfect World Games is the company with the most diversified product portfolio.



The freemium model is slowly beginning to phase out other business models in the industry, which is one of the reasons why the industry has been able to remain consistent in the attraction of new users. The industry is expected to reach a total size of CNY 272 billion by the end of 2023.

Companies Profiled



37 Interactive Entertainment

Netease

Perfect World Games

Tencent

Yoozoo.com

Key Topics Covered



1 Chinese gaming industry development analysis

1.1 Market developments

1.1.1 Development scale

1.1.2 Number of users

1.2 Gaming companies

1.2.1 Stock exchange locations for listed companies

1.2.2 Company locations for listed companies

1.2.3 Company locations for New OTC market-listed companies

1.3 Small-to-Mid sized gaming companies

1.3.1 Income analysis

1.3.2 Income projections



2 Chinese online gaming market size analysis

2.1 Industry size

2.2 Development analysis

2.2.1 Current developments

2.2.2 Chinese-developed games market

2.2.3 Problems in the industry

2.2.4 Cause of the problems

2.2.5 Development advice

2.3 Number of users



3 Chinese online gaming market structure analysis

3.1 Mobile gaming market

3.1.1 Development analysis

3.1.2 Market size

3.1.3 Userbase

3.2 Client-based online gaming market

3.2.1 Development analysis

3.2.2 Market size

3.2.3 Userbase

3.3 Browser gaming market analysis

3.3.1 Development analysis

3.3.2 Market size

3.3.3 Userbase



4 Online gaming market supply and demand analysis

4.1 Demand analysis

4.2 Supply analysis

4.3 Foreign trade analysis



5 Chinese online gaming market competitiveness analysis

5.1 Competitiveness analysis

5.1.1 Potential entrants

5.1.2 Competitors

5.1.3 Threat of substitutes

5.1.4 Supplier bargaining power

5.1.5 Buyer bargaining power

5.2 Main vendors' competitiveness analysis

5.2.1 Main vendors competitiveness

5.2.2 Technical innovation

5.2.3 Product innovation

5.2.4 Business model innovation

5.3 Online gaming market competitive trends



6 Consumer behavior analysis

6.1 User characteristics

6.1.1 Gender distribution

6.1.2 Age distribution

6.1.3 Academic backgrounds

6.1.4 Professional backgrounds

6.1.5 Income distribution

6.2 Behavioral analysis

6.2.1 Age composition

6.2.2 Gaming scenarios

6.2.3 Graphical preferences

6.3 Online consumption

6.3.1 Consumption patterns

6.3.2 Payment methods

6.3.3 Average expenditure



7 Income analysis

7.1 General income levels

7.2 Industry concentration rate

7.3 Income analyses for different companies



8 Development factors

8.1 Beneficial factors

8.1.1 Expanding internet userbase

8.1.2 Rising number of payment methods

8.1.3 Technical and product innovations

8.1.4 Political support

8.2 Detrimental factors

8.2.1 Lack of innovation and originality

8.2.2 Lack of talent



9 Industry financing records

9.1 Foreign capital

9.2 Mergers and acquisitions

9.2.1 As a method for international expansion

9.2.2 As a method for increasing development capabilities

9.2.3 As a method for ease of maintenance



10 Investment strategies

10.1 Positioning strategies

10.1.1 Segmentation strategies

10.1.2 Pricing strategies

10.2 Sales strategies

10.2.1 Sales models

10.2.2 Sales methods

10.3 Online gaming service strategies

10.4 Marketing advice



11 Chinese online gaming companies

11.1 Tencent

11.1.1 Development overview

11.1.2 Main operations

11.1.3 Operational analysis

11.1.4 Competitive advantages

11.2 Netease

11.3 Perfect World Games

11.4 37 Interactive Entertainment

11.5 Yoozoo.com



12 Chinese online gaming industry developments

12.1 Upstream influences

12.1.1 Internet industry developments

12.1.1.1 Base resources

12.1.1.2 IP addresses

12.1.1.3 Domains

12.1.1.4 Websites

12.1.1.5 Bandwidth

12.1.2 Online investments

12.1.3 IT industry developments

12.1.4 Software industry developments

12.2 Downstream industry developments

12.2.1 Netizen information

12.2.1.1 Netizen population

12.2.1.2 Mobile netizen population

12.2.2 Internet applications

12.2.2.1 Basic applications

12.2.2.2 Business applications

12.2.2.3 Online financing applications

12.2.2.4 Online entertainment applications

12.2.2.5 Public service applications

12.2.3 Smartphone applications

12.2.3.1 Smartphone applications

12.2.3.2 Smartphone shipments



13 Online gaming industry risks and trends analysis

13.1 Risks

13.1.1 Market risks

13.1.2 Technical risks

13.1.3 Political risks

13.1.4 Development risks

13.2 Investment risks and control strategies

13.2.1 Market risk control strategies

13.2.2 Political risk control strategies

13.2.3 Management risk control strategies

13.2.4 Development risk control



14 Online gaming industry entry barriers

14.1 Quality barriers

14.2 Capital barriers

14.3 Technical barriers

14.4 Brand barriers

14.3 Talent barriers



15 Chinese online gaming industry development trends analysis 2019-2023

15.1 International market prospects

15.2 Industry development trends

15.2.1 Indie development

15.2.2 Diversified development

15.2.3 Combinations with other entertainment forms

15.2.4 Mobile gaming development trends

15.2.5 E-Sports

15.3 Market projections

15.3.1 Market size

15.3.2 Demand projections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rai92f

