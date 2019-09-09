Global Floating Production System (FPS) Markets, 2014-2024: Analysis by Platform Type, Application, Region, and Country (2019 Edition)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Floating Production System (FPS) Market - Analysis By Platform Type (Tension Leg, Semi-Submersible, SPAR, FPSO, Drill Ships, Others), Application (Shallow Water, Deep Water, Ultra-Deep Water), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Global Floating Production System Market was valued at USD 13.7 Billion in the year 2018.



The report has analysed the Floating Production System Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Key factors for high demand includes increase in deep water drilling activities and rising number of offshore projects along with growing economy of under-developed nations as well as rise in demand of global energy, product performance and durability.



Floating Production Systems are playing a significant role as after several years of cutbacks, oil companies are poised to develop new offshore fields. Spending on offshore oilfield services will rise by 6% in 2019. Also, most of the oil and gas demand comes from transportation sector where oil continues to face the weakest competition from alternative fuels. Increased digitalization, standardization and use of remote or autonomous operations will continue to bring cost savings to the industry.



The Global Floating Production System market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the expansion in the oil and gas reserves ultimately affecting floating production system market. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences and the overall strength of the economy.



Scope of the Report



Global Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Platform Type - Tension Leg Platform, Semi-submersible Platform, SPAR, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Drill Ships, Others

Analysis by Application - Shallow water, Deep water, Ultra-deep water

Competitive Landscape - Market Share, Benchmarking

Regional Market - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Platform Type - Tension Leg Platform, Semi-submersible Platform, SPAR, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Drill Ships, Others

Analysis by Application - Shallow water, Deep water, Ultra-deep water

Prominent Companies

Country Analysis - Floating Production Market - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Norway, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Platform Type - Tension Leg Platform, Semi-submersible Platform, SPAR, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Drill Ships, Others

Analysis by Application - Shallow water, Deep water, Ultra-deep water

Prominent Companies

Other Report Highlights

Market Share of Leading Companies

Market Attractiveness Charts

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis - Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering, Bumi Armada Berhad, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., TechnipFMC, SBM Offshore, WorleyParsons, Aker Solutions, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook



5. Global Floating Production System: Product Outlook



6. Global Floating Production System: Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Floating Production System Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rising demand for oil and gas

6.1.2 Increase in Offshore Projects

6.1.3 Economic growth of underdeveloped nations

6.1.4 Emerging technological advances

6.2 Global Floating Production System Market Restraints:

6.2.1 Fluctuating Crude oil and Natural Gas Prices

6.2.2 Environmental pollution and safety concern

6.3 Global Floating Production System Market Trends:

6.3.1 4D Seismic Technology

6.3.2 Blockchain Technology

6.4 Global Floating Production System: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Product Benchmarking

6.4.2 SWOT Analysis

6.4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



7. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



8. Key Developments in Floating Production System Market



9. Global Floating Production System Market Analysis

9.1 Global Floating Production System Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2018

9.2 Global Floating Production System Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2019-2024

9.3 Global Oil & Gas Sector Outlook

9.4 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

9.5 Global Floating Production System Market - Segmental Analysis: By Platform Type Market Share, Year 2018 & 2024

9.6 Global Floating Production System Market - Segmental Analysis: By Platform Type (Tension Leg Platform (TLP), Spar, Semi-submersible, Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO), Drill-ships, Others): By Value, 2014-2018

9.7 Global Floating Production System Market - Segmental Analysis: By Platform Type (Tension Leg Platform (TLP), Spar, Semi-submersible, Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO), Drill-ships, Others): By Value, 2019-2024

9.8 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Floating Production System Market - By Platform Type, By Value

9.9 Global Floating Production System Market: Segmental Analysis - By Application Market Share, Year 2018 & 2024

9.10 Global Floating Production System Market - Segmental Analysis: By Application (Shallow Water, Deep Water, Ultra-deep Water): By Value, 2014-2018

9.11 Global Floating Production System Market - Segmental Analysis: By Application (Shallow Water, Deep Water, Ultra-deep Water): By Value, 2019-2024

9.12 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Floating Production System Market - By Application, By Value



10. Global Floating Production System Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Global Floating Production System Market: Regional Share - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

10.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Floating Production System Market - By Region,By Value



11. Americas Floating Production System Market Analysis



12. Europe Floating Production System Market Analysis



13. Asia Pacific Floating Production System Market Analysis



14. Middle East & Africa Floating Production System Market Analysis



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering

15.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales Revenue & Annual Net Profit/Loss,Year 2014-2018

15.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Business Segment - Year 2018

15.2 Bumi Armada Berhad

15.3 Keppel Offshore & Marine

15.4 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

15.5 TechnipFMC

15.6 SBM Offshore

15.7 WorleyParsons

15.8 Aker Solutions

15.9 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

15.10 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qk1mk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.