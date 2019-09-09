United Kingdom Consumer Debt Collection & Debt Purchase: Market Insight Report, 2013-2019 & 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the UK consumer debt purchase and debt collection markets:
- Debt collection involves the collection of debts on behalf of the original debtor as an outsourced business process
- Debt purchase involves buying the actual debts and the right to collect them.
The report quantifies the sizes of each segment and their respective historical and forecast growth rates while reviewing key factors behind these figures and exploring drivers of growth and profitability.
It also reports on and analyses the drivers of growth in particular relevant economic indicators such as total consumer debt, unemployment levels, debt write-off rates, levels of personal insolvencies and more specific factors including recovery rates, commission levels, the attitudes of consumer creditors to the concept of debt sale and the discount to face value typically paid for debt.
The leading debt purchasers and debt collections agencies are profiled and their performance is compared.
What does it contain?
- Quantification of market size and historical growth rates since 2013 (or earlier)
- Summary of market trends
- Analysis and profiles of leading debt collection agencies and debt purchasers
- Our forecasts for market and driver growth (2019-2023)
- Insights from interviews with a range of industry experts
Market Context
The debts relate mainly to consumer credit, but also include other consumer debt.
- The market definition excludes residential first-charge mortgages and student loans.
- Debt collection services are increasingly being used in other areas where there are significant consumer debts, such as telecoms and utilities, as well as in areas of the public sector such as council tax. Debt purchase remains focused on consumer credit.
Lenders or other creditors have a choice whether to use a collection agency to work on debts on their own balance sheets or to sell the debt to a firm that will then collect on its own behalf.
Having been boosted by the increase in consumer borrowing over the last 15 years, the market has more recently shown signs of maturing with pure debt collection revenues and debt sale levels remaining flat although past sales ensure that top-line market growth continues.
Key Topics Covered
1. UK Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase: Market Insight Report 2019
- About this report
- Summary
- About the author
2. About the market
- Market definitions
- Market background
- Adjacent markets
- Market attractiveness and barriers to entry
- Value drivers
- Regulation
3. Market size and growth
- Methodology
- Market size
- Debt sale market
- The appetite of investors and the availability of capital
- Credit Services Association data
- Revenue trends
- Industry profitability
4. Market drivers
- Economic performance
- Consumer borrowing
- Ability to service borrowing
- Attitude of creditors
- Improvements in systems and data usage
- Growth in outsourcing by the public sector
- Increased interest from other asset classes
5. Competitive landscape
- Profiles of leading debt collectors
- Arvato
- Capita plc
- Moorcroft
- Wescot
- Profiles of leading debt purchasers
- Intrum
- Arrow Global
- Cabot
- Hoist Finance UK
- Idem Capital
- Link Financial
- GFKL Lowell
- Max Recovery
- Lantern
- PRA Group
6. Forecasts
- Approach
- Key driver forecasts
- Debt sale market forecasts
- Collections environment
- Market forecast
- Risks to the forecast
List of Exhibits
- Scope of market
- Alternative measures of debt purchase activity
- UK consumer debt purchase and collection market size/m
- Total debt (face value) held for collection by CSA members/bn
- Total debt collected by CSA members/m
- The combined revenue of leading debt purchasers & collections agencies/m
- Combined pre-tax margins of leading debt purchasers and collection agencies/%
- UK real GDP/% annual changes
- UK outstanding unsecured consumer credit/bn
- HCSTC lending market size by new business/bn
- Historical number of unemployed and underemployed/m
- UK median earnings (current prices) and real household disposable income annual growth rates/% annual change
- UK household debt to income ratio
- Historical number of new personal insolvencies per year/'000
- UK bank & building society unsecured consumer debt is written off/bn, % of total unsecured consumer debt
- Rates of unemployment and bank & building society unsecured consumer debt write-off/%
- Leading UK debt purchasers and DCAs by latest revenue/ m
- Revenue growth rates of leading debt purchasers and DCAs/% CAGR
- Revenue per employee/000
- 120-month ERCs for leading debt purchasers/m
- Arvato Regulatory Services Ltd. summary financials
- Capita debt collection summary financials
- Moorcroft Group PLC summary financials
- Wescot Topco Ltd. summary financials
- Intrum UK Finance Limited summary financials
- Arrow Global Group plc
- Cabot Credit Management PLC summary financials
- Hoist UK summary financials
- Idem Capital Holdings Limited summary financials
- Link Financial summary financials
- Metis Bidco Limited summary financials
- Max Recovery Limited summary financials
- Lantern Debt Recovery Services Limited summary financials
- PRA Group (UK) Ltd. summary financials
- UK real GDP/annual changes
- UK historical & forecast unsecured household debt/bn
- Historical & forecast rates of unemployment and bank & building society unsecured consumer debt write-off/%
- Historical & forecast UK bank & building society unsecured consumer debt written off/bn (LHS), % of total unsecured consumer debt (RHS)
- Unemployment and underemployment/m
- Number of people in employment/m
- UK median earnings (current prices) and real household disposable income annual growth rates/% annual change
- UK consumer debt purchase and collection historical & forecast market size/m
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jv9u6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.