United Kingdom Consumer Debt Collection & Debt Purchase: Market Insight Report, 2013-2019 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the UK consumer debt purchase and debt collection markets:

Debt collection involves the collection of debts on behalf of the original debtor as an outsourced business process

Debt purchase involves buying the actual debts and the right to collect them.

The report quantifies the sizes of each segment and their respective historical and forecast growth rates while reviewing key factors behind these figures and exploring drivers of growth and profitability.



It also reports on and analyses the drivers of growth in particular relevant economic indicators such as total consumer debt, unemployment levels, debt write-off rates, levels of personal insolvencies and more specific factors including recovery rates, commission levels, the attitudes of consumer creditors to the concept of debt sale and the discount to face value typically paid for debt.



The leading debt purchasers and debt collections agencies are profiled and their performance is compared.



What does it contain?

Quantification of market size and historical growth rates since 2013 (or earlier)

Summary of market trends

Analysis and profiles of leading debt collection agencies and debt purchasers

Our forecasts for market and driver growth (2019-2023)

Insights from interviews with a range of industry experts

Market Context



The debts relate mainly to consumer credit, but also include other consumer debt.

The market definition excludes residential first-charge mortgages and student loans.

Debt collection services are increasingly being used in other areas where there are significant consumer debts, such as telecoms and utilities, as well as in areas of the public sector such as council tax. Debt purchase remains focused on consumer credit.

Lenders or other creditors have a choice whether to use a collection agency to work on debts on their own balance sheets or to sell the debt to a firm that will then collect on its own behalf.



Having been boosted by the increase in consumer borrowing over the last 15 years, the market has more recently shown signs of maturing with pure debt collection revenues and debt sale levels remaining flat although past sales ensure that top-line market growth continues.

Key Topics Covered



1. UK Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase: Market Insight Report 2019

About this report

Summary

About the author

2. About the market

Market definitions

Market background

Adjacent markets

Market attractiveness and barriers to entry

Value drivers

Regulation

3. Market size and growth

Methodology

Market size

Debt sale market

The appetite of investors and the availability of capital

Credit Services Association data

Revenue trends

Industry profitability

4. Market drivers

Economic performance

Consumer borrowing

Ability to service borrowing

Attitude of creditors

Improvements in systems and data usage

Growth in outsourcing by the public sector

Increased interest from other asset classes

5. Competitive landscape

Profiles of leading debt collectors

Arvato

Capita plc

Moorcroft

Wescot

Profiles of leading debt purchasers

Intrum

Arrow Global

Cabot

Hoist Finance UK

Idem Capital

Link Financial

GFKL Lowell

Max Recovery

Lantern

PRA Group

6. Forecasts

Approach

Key driver forecasts

Debt sale market forecasts

Collections environment

Market forecast

Risks to the forecast

List of Exhibits

Scope of market

Alternative measures of debt purchase activity

UK consumer debt purchase and collection market size/m

Total debt (face value) held for collection by CSA members/bn

Total debt collected by CSA members/m

The combined revenue of leading debt purchasers & collections agencies/m

Combined pre-tax margins of leading debt purchasers and collection agencies/%

UK real GDP/% annual changes

UK outstanding unsecured consumer credit/bn

HCSTC lending market size by new business/bn

Historical number of unemployed and underemployed/m

UK median earnings (current prices) and real household disposable income annual growth rates/% annual change

UK household debt to income ratio

Historical number of new personal insolvencies per year/'000

UK bank & building society unsecured consumer debt is written off/bn, % of total unsecured consumer debt

Rates of unemployment and bank & building society unsecured consumer debt write-off/%

Leading UK debt purchasers and DCAs by latest revenue/ m

Revenue growth rates of leading debt purchasers and DCAs/% CAGR

Revenue per employee/000

120-month ERCs for leading debt purchasers/m

Arvato Regulatory Services Ltd. summary financials

Capita debt collection summary financials

Moorcroft Group PLC summary financials

Wescot Topco Ltd. summary financials

Intrum UK Finance Limited summary financials

Arrow Global Group plc

Cabot Credit Management PLC summary financials

Hoist UK summary financials

Idem Capital Holdings Limited summary financials

Link Financial summary financials

Metis Bidco Limited summary financials

Max Recovery Limited summary financials

Lantern Debt Recovery Services Limited summary financials

PRA Group (UK) Ltd. summary financials

UK real GDP/annual changes

UK historical & forecast unsecured household debt/bn

Historical & forecast rates of unemployment and bank & building society unsecured consumer debt write-off/%

Historical & forecast UK bank & building society unsecured consumer debt written off/bn (LHS), % of total unsecured consumer debt (RHS)

Unemployment and underemployment/m

Number of people in employment/m

UK median earnings (current prices) and real household disposable income annual growth rates/% annual change

UK consumer debt purchase and collection historical & forecast market size/m

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jv9u6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.