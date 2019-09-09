Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Review & Outlook (2014-2025) Featuring Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Roche

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market (By Products - Consumables, Platforms, Services, Sequencing Services, Bioinformatics, Technology, Applications, End Users, Regions), Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-generation sequencing market is expected to surpass US$18 billion mark by 2025.

The market is driven by factors such as advancements in NGS platforms, the decreasing cost of sequencing, improving regulatory & reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests, initiatives from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and increasing application of NGS in precision medicine & molecular diagnostics.

In addition, a rise in awareness pertaining to next-generation sequencing and an increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals, and ethical & legal limitations are projected to impede the growth of the next-generation sequencing market.

This 195-page report with 111 figures and 18 tables has been analyzed from 14 viewpoints:

Global NGS Market & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Global NGS Market Share & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Products Market & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Consumables Market & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Platforms Market & Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Services Market & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Sequencing Services Market & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Bioinformatics Market & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Technology Market & Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Applications Market & Forecast (2015 - 2025)

End Users Market & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Regional Market & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Key Company Profiles

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Segment Highlights



Products



The consumables product segment dominates the global next-generation sequencing market.

The Platforms segment is the second-largest product segment of the global next-generation sequencing market.

The NSG services segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Consumables



The library preparation and target enrichment segment captured the highest share of the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) consumables market in 2018.

DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection segment held around a 25% share of the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) consumables market in 2018.

Quality Control Kits & Reagents segment contributed the least share of the overall next-generation sequencing (NGS) consumables market in 2018.

Platforms

HiSeq Series captured the largest share of the next generation sequencing (NGS) platforms market in 2018, followed by Ion Torrent.

MiSeq Series contributed over 9% to the total next-generation sequencing platforms market in 2018, followed by SOLiD platform in the same year.

Sequel System and NovaSeq are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

PromethION held the smallest share of the global next-generation sequencing platforms market in 2018.

Services



Sequencing Services Market and Forecast

Targeted Re-sequencing (TPS/WES) dominates the global sequencing services market segment.

RNA Sequencing is the second-largest sequencing services as this segment held over a quarter of the market in 2018.

Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) is the third-largest sequencing services, followed by the Chip Sequencing services.

De Novo Sequencing and Methyl Sequencing are competing closely with each other to grab the maximum share of the pie.

Bioinformatics

NGS Informatics Services dominate the next-generation sequencing bioinformatics market, followed by the primary and secondary data analysis tools.

Computing is the third-largest segment of the next-generation sequencing bioinformatics market, followed by biological interpretation and reporting tools.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is likely to capture nearly 11% share of the next-generation sequencing bioinformatics market by 2025.

Technology



Sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment held a maximum share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2018.

Ion semiconductor sequencing is the second largest segment of the global next-generation sequencing market, followed by SMRT (single molecule real-time) sequencing.

Nanopore Sequencing held the least share of the global next-generation sequencing market.

Applications



The reproductive health segment is the largest application of the next-generation sequencing market.

Oncology (cancer) application is likely to contribute over 40% of the total next-generation sequencing market revenue by 2025.

Rare Disease Diagnostics is the third largest application segment of the next-generation sequencing market, followed by Metabolic and Immune (Diagnostic).

Cardiovascular (risk prediction and diagnostics) applications comprise a strong potential future market for NGS diagnostics.

End-users

The academic research held a maximum share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2018, followed by Hospitals.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for over 12% revenue share in 2018.

Government research institutes held the least share of the global next-generation sequencing market.

Regional



By region, North America is expected to dominate the global next-generation sequencing market, followed by Europe.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2018, approximately 1.7 Million of cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is likely to contribute nearly a quarter of the global next-generation sequencing market revenue by 2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market and Forecast (2014-2025)



3. Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Share and Forecast (2014-2025)

3.1 By Products

3.1.1 By Sample Preparation

3.1.2 By Platforms

3.1.3 By Sequencing Services

3.1.4 By Bioinformatics Services

3.2 By Technology

3.3 By Clinical Applications

3.4 By End-users

3.5 By Region



4. Products Market and Forecast (2014-2025)

4.1 By Consumables

4.2 By Platforms

4.3 By Services



5. Consumables Market and Forecast (2014-2025)

5.1 Sample Preparation Market and Forecast

5.1.1 DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection Market and Forecast

5.1.2 Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market and Forecast

5.1.3 Quality Control Kits & Reagents Market and Forecast

5.2 Other Consumables Market and Forecast



6. Platforms Market and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.1 HiSeq Series Market and Forecast

6.2 MiSeq Series Market and Forecast

6.3 NextSeq Series Market and Forecast

6.4 MiniSeq Market and Forecast

6.5 NovaSeq Market and Forecast

6.6 Ion Torrent Market and Forecast

6.7 SOLiD Market and Forecast

6.8 PacBio RS II Market and Forecast

6.9 Sequel System Market and Forecast

6.10 PromethION Market and Forecast

6.11 Other Next-Generation Sequencing Platforms Market and Forecast



7. Services Market and Forecast (2014-2025)

7.1 Sequencing Services Market and Forecast

7.1.1 Targeted Re-sequencing (TPS/WES) Market and Forecast

7.1.2 RNA Sequencing Market and Forecast

7.1.3 Whole Genome Sequencing Market and Forecast

7.1.4 ChIP Sequencing Market and Forecast

7.1.5 De Novo Sequencing Market and Forecast

7.1.6 Methyl Sequencing Market and Forecast

7.2 Bioinformatics Market and Forecast

7.2.1 Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools Market and Forecast

7.2.2 Storage Market and Forecast

7.2.3 Biological Interpretation and Reporting Tools Market and Forecast

7.2.4 Computing Market and Forecast

7.2.5 LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) Market and Forecast

7.2.6 NGS Informatics Services Market and Forecast



8. Technology Market and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.1 Sequencing by Synthesis Market and Forecast

8.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Market and Forecast

8.3 Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing Market and Forecast

8.4 Nanopore Sequencing Market and Forecast

8.5 Other Sequencing Technologies Market and Forecast



9. Applications Market and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.1 Clinical Applications Market and Forecast

9.1.1 Reproductive Health Market and Forecast

9.1.2 Rare Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

9.1.3 Oncology (Cancer) Market and Forecast

9.1.4 Metabolic and Immune (Diagnostic) Market and Forecast

9.1.5 Cardiovascular Market and Forecast

9.1.6 Others Market and Forecast

9.2 Research Applications & Others Market and Forecast



10. End-users Market and Forecast (2014-2025)

10.1 Academic Research Market and Forecast

10.2 Hospitals Market and Forecast

10.3 Biotech/Pharma Market and Forecast

10.4 Government Market and Forecast

10.5 Others Market and Forecast



11. Regional Market and Forecast (2014-2025)

11.1 North America - Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market and Forecast

11.2 Europe - Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market and Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific - Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market and Forecast

11.4 Rest of the World - Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market and Forecast



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Illumina

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Recent Developments

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.3 Pacific Biosciences

12.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

12.5 Roche



13. Growth Drivers

13.1 Increasing Adoption of NGS in Clinical Application

13.2 Advancement in Next Generation Sequencing Platforms

13.3 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases Driving the Market of Next Generation Sequencing



14. Challenges

14.1 Lack of skilled professionals

