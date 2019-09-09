Global Smart City Markets 2019-2023 - Cities' Spending on their Smart City Projects & Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Smart City Market - Cities' Spending on their Smart City Projects and Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses cities' spending on the smart city market. It details the scale of their projects, the percentage of (inter) communal budgets it represents, both overall and by smart area, along with growth trajectories.



The provides answers to the following questions:

What does the world map of cities and rural areas look like?

How are cities' original budgets calculated and broken down?

What percentage of spending is on smart strategies or ad-hoc smart tech projects? What are the main areas of focus? What municipal priorities/issues are being addressed?

Cities' estimated spending on smart city projects is:

Broken down into five geographical areas: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/Africa.

Illustrated by a close-up look at a sample of 10 major metropolises around the globe.

Consolidated by a forecasting exercise based on the growth trajectory of smart city spending, by area of spending and city size.

Regions & Cities covered:

A case study is provided of 10 cities in the five regional markets analysed in this report.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary



2. Report framework

2.1. Smart city: overall concept and scope of the report

2.2. Sources of smart city financing

2.3. City budgets



3. Case studies: 10 global metropolises

3.1. Key parameters

3.2. Europe: Paris, London

3.3. Asia/Pacific: Tokyo, Bhubaneswar

3.4. North America: New York, Chicago

3.5. Latin America: Medellin, Santiago

3.6. Middle East/Africa: Tel Aviv, Le Cap

3.7. Synthesis



4. Market estimates

4.1. Methodology

4.2. Smart City market drivers

4.3. Cities' smart city spending 2019 - 2023, by region

4.3. Global market estimate



5. Annexes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yp1r8x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.