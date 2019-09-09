Retail Strategy and Operations expert, Graeme Hartlen, joins The Burnie Group

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Burnie Group, a leading Toronto-based management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Graeme Hartlen, who will lead the firm’s Strategy and Operations Practice.



Graeme is a results-driven, highly adaptable and strategic senior executive with a strong track record of delivering growth, solving complex challenges, and driving customer satisfaction. A collaborative leader who has managed teams as large as 150 in a diverse 20-year career spanning multiple industries, roles, and companies, ranging from high-growth startups to well established industry leaders including DoorDash Technologies, Rogers Media, Sears Canada and Hudson’s Bay Company. Prior to this, Graeme spent several years leading consulting engagements for corporate and private equity clients as a Management Consultant with Bain & Company.

Graeme has defined his career as a leader, mentor, and advisor who excels in fostering E and C suite relationships and helping organizations drive growth, increase customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

"We are honored and excited to have Graeme join the Strategy and Operations team at The Burnie Group. His accomplishments and business savvy will complement and enhance our offerings to clients,” said David Burnie, Founder and Principal of The Burnie Group, adding, “Graeme joins our team with hands-on experience working for some of Canada’s largest retailers, handling complex assignments, and bringing with him a specialized industry knowledge that will enable our team to provide practical solutions to our clients' issues and adding immense value in the process.”

Graeme will assume the position of Practice lead, Strategy and Operations, effective September 9th, 2019.

About The Burnie Group

The Burnie Group is a Canadian-based management consulting firm that helps clients improve their businesses through the application of innovative strategy, rigorous analysis, world-class technology, and the continuous pursuit of operations excellence. The Burnie Group specializes in Strategy , Operations , Robotic Process Automation (RPA) , Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain , and Workforce Management (WFM) . Our programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

Media Contact:

Bruna Sofia Simoes

Senior Marketing Manager

bruna.simoes@burniegroup.com

416-909-6379







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.