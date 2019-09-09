R4G Launching 12 Months of Shopping Reward to Help Fund Meditation in Schools

Enjoy 12 Months of Shopping at L.A.'s Best Stores www.RewardingLA.com We are on a mission to fund rewarding meditation in schools taught by moms ...Mindfully Sponsored By Recruiting for Good We Find Companies Talented Professionals + Generate Proceeds to Do Good & Enjoy Life www.RecruitingforGood.com

R4G, a staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies and tech candidates with $1,000 shopping gift cards to L.A.'s best stores; to help fund meditation.

Refer your co-workers, family, or friends for tech jobs, and earn fun shopping rewards” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping fund cause Rewarding Meditation in schools, taught by moms; and inspiring participation by rewarding referrals with ' 12 Months of Shopping " gift cards to L.A.'s best Westside stores.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, adds "If you love making a difference, and shopping on Abbot Kinney, Century City Mall, Montana Avenue, Palisades Village, and Santa Monica Place; participate before December 1, 2019 to earn $2500 shopping gift card reward."How to Earn 12 Months of Shopping Rewards1. Refer a company that retains Recruiting for Good for search in LA.2. When Recruiting for Good finds the referred company a new employee and earns a finder's fee; $1,000 is donated to help fund Meditation classes in schools.3. Recruiting for Good rewards $1,000 shopping gift card (participate before Dec. 1, 2019 to earn exclusive $2500 shopping gift card reward).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Refer your co-workers, family, or friends for tech jobs, and earn fun shopping rewards for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause hiring moms to teach kids 'Rewarding Meditation,' in schools. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com Launching in 2020.Love to make a difference and enjoy fun rewards for good. Join Rewarding L.A. sponsored by Recruiting for Good to help fund rewarding meditation in LA schools. To learn more visit www.RewardingLA.com Since 2017, R4G has been sponsoring and volunteering at 'Our Moms Work,' in Santa Monica providing cost free mentoring services, "When moms love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org



