European FTTx Markets: 2014-2019 Review & Forecast to 2023 - The Region has Reached a 35.2% FTTH/B Take-up Rate

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FTTx markets in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study proposes an overview of the evolution of FTTx technologies at December 2018 in major European countries.



In order to provide a consolidated and complete overview, the study is structured in two parts:

A dataset covering the main access indicators for 32 European countries by semester

A status report summarizing the main strategic activities of the industry in the region and the main trends identified by December 2018

Dataset Scope

Access Indicators

Number of subscribers and homes passed per superfast architecture

Factoring in overlaps when applicable

FTTx as a share of total broadband customers

Leading superfast broadband players' market share

Breakdown of FTTH vs. FTTB subscribers

Breakdown of Ethernet vs. PON technology

Type of Data

Historical data since December 2014 (twice yearly) per country

Updated data as at December 2018

Forecasts up to 2023

Key Topics Covered



1. Methodology

1.1. List of indicators by country

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Sources



2. FTTx Overview in Europe

2.1. Fibre is making strides in Europe, replacing full-copper and full-cable based architectures

2.2. FTTx architectures are widely deployed in Europe, led by Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom

2.3. FTTH/B Subscribers: Russia is Europe's FTTH/B leader in terms of subscribers

2.4. FTTH/B homes passed in Europe

2.5. The European region has reached a 35.2% FTTH/B take-up rate

2.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture

2.7. Forecasts up to 2023 in Europe



3. Conclusion

3.1. Key trends identified in Europe



List of Tables & Figures

European FTTx markets - as of December 2018

Breakdown of superfast broadband subscribers in Europe by country and technology, December 2018

Top 10 countries in terms of superfast broadband subscribers in Europe, December 2018

Additional FTTx subscribers and homes passed in Russia, Germany and the UK from December 2017 to December 2018

Breakdown of superfast access technologies in the main European markets, December 2018

Progression in the top 10 European countries in terms of FTTH/B homes passed, Dec. 2015 to Dec. 2018

Four fastest-growing FTTH/B markets, Dec. 2017 to Dec. 2018

FTTH/B take-up rates in Europe, by country, December 2018

FTTH/B subscribers forecast up to 2023

Progression of FTTH/B homes passed up to 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g53jt2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.