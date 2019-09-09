Americas FTTx Markets Analyses & Forecasts, 2014-2023 - Market Leaders, Subscribers, Future Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FTTx markets in the Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study proposes an overview of the evolution of FTTx technologies in December 2018 in major American countries.



In order to provide a consolidated & complete overview, the study is structured in two parts:

A dataset covering the main access indicators for 8 American countries by semester

A status report summarizing the main strategic activities of the industry in the region and the main trends identified by December 2018

Access Indicators

Number of subscribers and homes passed per superfast architecture

Factoring in overlaps when applicable

FTTx as a share of total broadband customers

Leading superfast broadband players' market share

Breakdown of FTTH vs. FTTB subscribers

Breakdown of Ethernet vs. PON technology

Type of Data

Historical data since December 2014 (twice yearly) per country

Updated data as at December 2018

Forecasts up to 2023

Key Topics Covered



1. Methodology

1.1. List of indicators by country

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Sources



2. Overview of FTTx in the Americas

2.1. FTTx Leaders in the region

2.2. Countries with the higher FTTx evolution in the region

2.3. FTTH/B subscribers and Breakdown of FTTx access technologies in the 4 main American fibre markets, December 2018

2.4. FTTH/B homes passed in the American region

2.5. FTTH/B Take-up rate: Fiber adoption in the Americas

2.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture

2.7. Forecasts up to 2023 in the Americas



3. Conclusion

3.1. Key trends identified in the Americas



List of Tables & Figures

American FTTx markets - as at December 2018

FTTx in America

Breakdown of superfast access technologies in the main American markets, December 2018

Countries in terms of superfast broadband subscribers (in millions) in the Americas, December 2018

Additional FTTx subscribers and homes passed in the USA, Canada, and Brazil from December 2017 to December 2018

FTTH/B subscribers and breakdown of FTTx access technologies in the four main American fibre markets, December 2018

Progression in the eight largest American countries in FTTH/B homes passed, Dec. 2015 to Dec. 2018

Four fastest-growing FTTH/B markets, Dec. 2017 to Dec. 2018

FTTH/B take-up rates in the eight largest American countries, December 2018

FTTH/B subscribers and homes passed forecasts in the selected American countries, 2018 - 2023

