Global Marine Seats Market Analysis Report, 2019-2025 - Leading Manufacturers are TEK Seating, NorSap, Ullman Dynamics, STIDD Seats, and West Marine

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall marine seats market and the sub-segments.

The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

The marine seat market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,891 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,489 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for recreational boating, increasing number of passengers traveling on cruise ships, growing demand for customized seats for VIP class in marine vessels, and maintenance and retrofitting of existing ships. The manufacturers of marine seats are focusing on expanding their business to meet the increasing demand for marine seats.



Leading manufacturers of marine seats include TEK Seating's (UK), Nor SAP (Norway), Ullman Dynamics (Sweden), STIDD Seats (US), and West Marine (US).

Research Coverage



The market study covers the marine seats market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as seat type, ship type, component, end user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Marine Seats Market

4.2 Marine Seats Market, By Seat Type

4.3 Marine Seats Market, By Ship Type

4.4 Marine Seats Market, By Component

4.5 Marine Seats Market, By End-user

4.6 Marine Seats Market, By Region



5 Marine Seats Market, By Seat Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Passenger Seats

5.3 Captain Seats (Helm Seats)

5.4 Crew Seats

5.5 General Seats



6 Marine Seats Market, By Ship Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial

6.2.1 Bulk Carrier

6.2.2 Passenger Ships & Cruises

6.2.3 Tankers

6.2.4 Gas Tankers

6.2.5 Research Vessel

6.2.6 Dredgers

6.2.7 Fishing Vessels (Only Trawlers and Small Fishing Vessels)

6.2.8 Other (Offshore Supply, Other Offshore)

6.3 Military Ships

6.3.1 Frigates

6.3.2 Corvettes

6.3.3 Destroyers

6.3.4 OPV

6.3.5 Aircraft Carriers

6.3.6 Amphibious

6.3.7 Mine Sweepers

6.3.8 Submarine

6.4 Vehicles and Equipment



7 Marine Seats Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Marine Seats Market, By Frame

7.2.1 Pedestal

7.2.2 Footrest

7.2.3 Seat Cushion

7.2.4 Swivels, Sliders & Seat Mounts

7.3 Marine Seats Market, By Material

7.3.1 Aluminium

7.3.2 Steel

7.3.3 Others (Plastics)

7.4 Marine Seats Market, By Upholstery

7.4.1 Leather

7.4.2 Marine Grade Vinyl



8 Marine Seats Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Switzerland

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Taiwan

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Latin America

9.5.3 Africa



10 Competitive Landscape and Customer Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 OEM Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Grammer

11.3 Sun Marine Seats

11.4 Thomas Scott Seating

11.5 STIDD Systems

11.6 Tek Seating

11.7 Shoxs

11.8 Springfield Marine Company

11.9 Shockwave Seats

11.10 Ullam Dynamics

11.11 Todd Marine Products

11.12 Ues USA

11.13 X-Craft Suspension Seats

11.14 Sanhui

11.15 Nor SAP

11.16 Alu Design as



