The World Market for Access Control Readers to 2024 - Contactless Interfaces to Boost Adoption of Smart Cards

The access control reader market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Increasing urbanization by way of smart cities in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to players in the access control reader market. In these economies, the concentration of industrial development in cities leads to a growing demand for infrastructure, is expected to boost the demand for advanced biometric solutions and smart cards.

This report offers detailed insights into the access control reader market by reader type, vertical, and region. By reader type, the access control reader market has been segmented into card-based readers, biometrics readers, and multi-technology readers. By vertical, the access control reader market has been segmented into commercial, government, and residential. The market for smart cards based on various technologies, including iCLASS, MIFARE, DESFire, and LEGIC advant has been provided in the report. By geography, the access control reader market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, and APAC.

Major companies operating in the market include ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland), Allegion plc (Ireland), Identiv, Inc. (US), IDEMIA Group (France), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (US), and Avigilon Corporation (Canada).

This report offers detailed insights into the access control reader market segmented based on reader type, vertical, and region. The access control reader market based on reader type has been segmented into card-based readers, biometrics readers, and multi-technology readers. By vertical, the access control reader market has been segmented into commercial, government, and residential. The study also forecasts the size of the market based on 4 regions - the Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



1. This report segments the access control reader market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall and segment-based market sizes across different reader types, verticals, and regions.

2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the growth of the market.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their market position. The Competitive Landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, along with product launches and development, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and contracts strategies implemented by the major players in the market.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Enhanced Security

5.2.1.2 Contactless Interfaces to Boost Adoption of Smart Cards

5.2.1.3 Increased Convenience, Enhanced Secure Identity Management, and Improved Human Resource Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Awareness About Advanced Security Solutions Among Users

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Urbanization in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security Concerns Related to Unauthorized Access and Data Breach

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Access Control Reader Market, By Reader Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Card-Based Readers

6.2.1 Magnetic Stripe Readers

6.2.1.1 Magnetic Stripe Readers Accounted for Smallest Share of Card-Based Reader Market, in Terms of Value and Volume, in 2018

6.2.2 Proximity Card Readers (125 Khz)

6.2.2.1 Proximity Card Readers are Expected to Hold Significant Size of Card-Based Reader Market, in Terms of Value and Volume, During the Forecast Period

6.2.3 Smart Card Readers (13.56 Mhz)

6.2.3.1 Smartcard Readers Expected to Witness Highest CAGR in Card-Based Reader Market During Forecast Period

6.2.3.1.1 Contact-Based

6.2.3.1.2 Contactless

6.3 Biometric Readers

6.3.1 Fingerprint

6.3.1.1 Fingerprint Held Largest Size of Biometric Reader Market, in Terms of Value and Volume, in 2018

6.3.2 Palm Recognition

6.3.2.1 Palm Recognition Readers are Used in Access Control Systems for Security Purpose

6.3.3 IRIS Recognition

6.3.3.1 IRIS Recognition Readers Provide High Accuracy for Authentication

6.3.4 Face Recognition

6.3.4.1 Face Recognition Readers to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Biometric Reader Market During Forecast Period

6.3.5 Vein Recognition

6.3.5.1 Vein Recognition Readers Gaining Visibility in Upcoming Years for Biometric Readers

6.3.6 Voice Recognition

6.3.6.1 Voice Recognition Readers' Usability for Restricting Unauthorized Access

6.4 Multi-Technology Readers

6.4.1 Multi-Technology Readers to Account for Significant Size of Access Control Reader Market During Forecast Period



7 Smart Card Reader Market, By Technology Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 iCLASS

7.2.1 iCLASS Technology to have Significant Demand for Smartcard Readers

7.3 MIFARE

7.3.1 MIFARE Technology Expected to Witness at Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

7.4 DESFire

7.4.1 DESFire TechnologyAdvanced Version of MIFARE Family

7.5 LEGIC Advant

7.5.1 Small Market Share of Advant Due to Limited Access

7.6 Others



8 Access Control Reader Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Access Control Readers Witness High Adoption in Enterprises and Data Centers for Security Purposes

8.2.1.1 Enterprises and Data Centers

8.2.1.2 Banks and Financial Centers

8.2.1.3 Hotels, Stadiums, and Amusement Parks

8.2.1.4 Retail Stores and Malls

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Government Vertical Expected to Grow at Significant Rate of During Forecast Period

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Residential Vertical Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Expected to Continue to Account for Largest Share of Access Control Reader Market in the Americas During 2019-2024

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Adoption of High-Security Solutions in Canada Resulted in A Significant Share of Access Control Reader Market in Country

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities for Home Automation and Security Applications to Make Access Control Reader Market Lucrative in Mexico

9.2.4 South America

9.2.4.1 Growing Security Concerns and Increasing Use of Identification Solutions Would Lead the Access Control Reader Market in South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK and Ireland

9.3.1.1 Market in the UK Expected to Grow at A Significant Rate During Forecast Period

9.3.2 Dach Countries

9.3.2.1 Dach Countries Likely to Continue to Account for the Largest Size of Access Control Reader Market During 2019-2024

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Growing Number of Terrorist Attacks Drive French Access Control Reader Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Italy Expected to Deploy Security Solutions to Overcome Challenges Such as Increased Crime Rate, Homeland Security Breaches, and Illegal Immigration

9.3.5 Scandinavia

9.3.5.1 Scandinavia Expected to Witness Highest CAGR in Access Control Market During Forecast Period

9.3.6 Benelux

9.3.6.1 Growing Need for Identification and Security Solutions Would Boost Demand for Access Control Readers in These Countries

9.3.7 Iberia

9.3.7.1 Market in Iberia Expected to Grow at Moderate Rate

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Likely to Continue to Hold Largest Share of Access Control Reader Market in APAC During Forecast Period

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 With the Growing Economy and Rising Demand for Advanced Security Solutions, Japan is Likely to Continue to Be Second-Largest Market in APAC for Access Control Readers in Next Few Years

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Security Threat and Increasing Urbanization Boost Indian Access Control Reader Market Growth

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Increasing Need to Improve Security for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses Compels South Korean Companies to Adopt Access Control Solutions

9.4.5 Australia and New Zealand

9.4.5.1 Need to Manage Visitor Movements and Behavior Boosts Demand for Access Control Readers in Australia and New Zealand

9.4.6 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.1.1 Growing Security Initiatives By Governments Drive the Middle Eastern Access Control Reader Market

9.5.2 Africa

9.5.2.1 Growing Industrialization in Africa Expected to Increase Demand for Access Control Readers



