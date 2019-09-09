Arctic Economic Council Welcomes Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC as Arctic Partner

The Arctic Economic Council is pleased to welcome Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC as a new member.

TROMSø, NORWAY, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guggenheim Partners becomes the AEC’s first member from California and joins MENADO and PolArctic as AEC members originating from the lower 48 in the USA.The Arctic Economic Council is pleased to welcome Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC as a new member.Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners. Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC has been an investor and long-time advocate for Arctic development. They were also involved the development the Arctic Investment Protocol , originally a product of the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on the Arctic and now further developed by the AEC.“Securing sustainable development by strengthening the Arctic Investment Protocol is one of the priorities of the Icelandic businesses’ AEC Chairmanship. As advocates for responsible Arctic investments, Guggenheim Partners has promoted long-term investments in the Arctic for years. We are very pleased that we are now able to welcome them as Arctic Partners in the AEC and look forward to continued work on promoting sustainable investments and the Arctic Investment Protocol”, states Heidar Gudjonsson, the Chairman of the AEC.Scott Minerd, Global Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Investments at Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, added “We are honored to formally join the AEC as an Arctic Partner. The region is feeling the severe effects of environmental changes arising beyond its borders; and when the makeup of the Arctic changes, it has a devastating ricochet effect with which the entire globe must contend. Considering this reality, it is vital that stakeholders partner together to ensure a sustainable approach to investment in the region. By working more closely with the AEC, we can continue to meet this responsibility.”Thomas Mack, the AEC’s Vice Chair representing Aleut International Association states: “As the Arctic gains more and more global attention, we need more stakeholders originating from outside the region who can follow Guggenheim Partners’ example and are willing to learn to understand the region. We are open for business, and I am delighted to see stakeholders outside our region also see that. It is a pleasure to welcome our first California-based member to the AEC.”ABOUTThe Arctic Economic Council (AEC) is a business forum established to facilitate Arctic business-to-business activities, promote responsible economic development and provide a circumpolar business perspective to the work of the Arctic Council. The inaugural meeting was held in September 2014 in Iqaluit, Nunavut Canada. Its board represents businesses from eight Arctic states and six permanent participant organizations. The Icelandic business community holds the Chairmanship of the AEC from 2019 to 2021.The Arctic Economic Council is open for membership to businesses of all sizes originating both from the Arctic and outside the region. The AEC’s active organizations include a diverse collection of business industries that operate in the region. ###



