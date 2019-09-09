Hypnotist and Past Life Expert Suzanne King to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BERWYN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a soul we are perfect. There is no bad or good. The purpose of our many experiences on earth is to learn.

We can spend our whole lives in therapy rehashing all miseries, but to find the core of who we really are, we may want to explore our past lives.

Suzanne King is a certified hypnotist, specializing in past lives and past life parties.

“These lives we have lived, are not buried,” explains Suzanne. “They're still very much a part of us, a part of our personalities, a part of our everyday reactions and responses to life and to other people. We can remember past lives to discover experiences that will help us in our present life.”

Suzanne says she has always been interested in past lives; the idea of reincarnation and our soul’s purpose can be incredibly helpful and healing.

“In exploring our past lives, we can identify the patterns we repeat over and over and over again,” says Suzanne. “Through this understanding we can make new choices and move on.”

Suzanne was first introduced to past lives by her mother when she was 14. She says, “That information helped me understand who I was, where I had come from and where I would return.”

“When I was married with children, I met a woman, we became friends, and I spontaneously remembered in vivid detail, past lives that the two of us had shared,” recalls Suzanne. “We fell in love and we were together over 20 years.”

Together, Suzanne and Hemitra founded Heart of the Goddess, a holistic center where they held classes for 15 years.

“Each of us returns to this world, lifetime after lifetime, to learn lessons, grow and chose the higher road. We have infinite time,” says Suzanne. “In teaching, we wanted women to reconnect with their core, their own inner knowing, their intuition, their greatness, oneness with nature, what it means to be female this lifetime, and self -love- the connection with their hearts. We always explored past lives with our groups.”

Five years ago, Hemitra passed from breast cancer. However, this wasn't the end.

“Hemitra told me, ‘I want you to write the book. Tell the story. And teach.”

Suzanne is the author of the forthcoming Eternity 101: Conversations with Hemitra, a book about communication with the other side, its gifts and its lessons.

“The message is all about love: there's nothing else that matters,” says Suzanne. “We are human and we are also spirit, and those worlds must stay connected for a meaningful existence. It’s time to remember who we are. This lifetime as humans we are to collectively move into the heart, a beautiful place of perfection and love, where Heaven and Earth can meet.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Suzanne King in an interview with Jim Masters on September 11th at 1pm EST.

For more information on Suzanne King, visit www.SuzanneRKing.com



