NSR Report Finds Large(r) Satellites Still a Long-Term Growth Market

Market Poised for Rebound in Medium-Long Term; 1,115 Satellites over 500kg to be Ordered over Next Decade

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Services, 9 th Edition report finds despite a few slow years, 1,155 satellites over 500 kg are expected to be ordered, with 1,285 to be launched, in the next decade. Between end of life replacement demand from most G&M heavy applications, such as Situational Awareness, and new demand from Science and Communications applications, the market for satellite launch and manufacturing is expected to grow robustly over the next decade.



Both GEO and Non-GEO markets will remain stable. The latter is expected to dominate, with over $140 billion in cumulative manufacturing and launch revenues. Government/ Military satellites will dominate the overall non-GEO market, as most commercial non-GEO systems are <500 kg. The GEO commercial market will experience a steady transition, as manufacturers and launch service providers try to creatively address the tailored requirements of operators.

“GEO communication satellite orders have been on a decline over the last few years, as the operators remain unclear about their future”, comments Shagun Sachdeva , NSR Senior Analyst and report co-author. “While the market is unlikely to reach the heady years of 18-20 annual Commercial GEO orders; increase in manufacturing efficiencies, availability of software defined small GEO satellites, and highly competitive launch prices are opening up new opportunities. GEO Commercial satcom satellite demand is expected to stabilize at an average of 13-15 satellite orders annually,” Sachdeva added.

Launch providers, like manufacturers, are re-examining their internal processes to cut costs and remain competitive in the market. “We are seeing established launch players phasing out their veteran launch vehicles in an effort to replace with upgraded versions, as well as over 100+ new launch actor hopefuls vying to enter the market worldwide, all looking for an edge by offering flexible and innovative solutions to their customers,” noted Leena Pivovarova , NSR Analyst and report co-author. “From reusability, to launches from a sea platform, to a blend of dedicated and rideshare offerings – launch service providers are considering different ways to lower the internal costs and offer better services to the customers. Cumulative revenues of $63B are expected from launch markets over the next decade,” Pivovarova added.

As the uncertainty in the market continues with declining capacity prices and the future of LEO satellite constellations, the industry will experience a key time of transition on a global scale. While the market is unlikely to return to traditionally accepted norms, new opportunities have begun to emerge for industry actors to grasp. Competitive pricing will be important to win more orders as operators continue to remain cautious of CAPEX spending, with internal cost reduction being essential for the survival of both the manufacturers and launch providers.

About the Report

NSR’s Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Services, 9th Edition (SMLS9) analyzes and assess the global demand for satellites in the coming ten years. NSR’s SMLS9 is the leading source to examine near- and long-term potential across all types of users, applications and regions. The report examines all key markets and identifies evolving global trends and changing operator requirements to offer a comprehensive view of satellite & launch demand in the next ten years. For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries. Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Airbus Defence and Space, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Inmarsat, Intelsat, United Launch Alliance (ULA), International Launch Services (ILS), Glavkosmos, Boeing, Thales Alenia Space, ArianeSpace, ArianeGroup, CASC, CASIC, Momentus Space, Virgin Orbit, Relativity Space, Sea Launch, S7 Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Millenium Engineering, SSL, Maxar, Telesat, Eutelsat, BSAT, DARPA, Spacecom, Spaceflight Industries, OneWeb, Terran Orbital, Viasat, LeoStella, Parsons, Thaicom, China Satellite Communications, ISRO, Blue Origin, SpaceX, EchoStar, Es’hailSat, SES, AsiaSat, Turksat, Leosat, MEASAT Satellite Systems, Hispasat, Sky Perfect JSAT, CGWIC, ISS Reshetnev, IAI, Energiya, RSCC.



