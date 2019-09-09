Chief Financial Officer Jeff Carr to leave Ahold Delhaize in April 2020

/EIN News/ -- Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 9, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that Jeff Carr, CFO since 2011, has informed the Company that he will not stand for another term as member of the Management Board after his current term expires per the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in April 2020.

Frans Muller, President & Chief Executive Officer Ahold Delhaize said: “I respect Jeff’s decision and wish him and his family all the best for the future. I would like to recognize Jeff for his significant contributions to the Company as he remains a great partner in helping shape Ahold Delhaize, in driving our Save for our Customers program, and in delivering on our commitments. I look forward to our continued collaboration through next April as we further implement our Leading Together Strategy.”

Jeff Carr added: “It has been a pleasure to serve this great Company and its associates during the last eight years. I look forward to continue working with Frans to ensure a smooth transition and to help identify my successor.”

The search for a successor has been started and further announcements will be made in due course.

