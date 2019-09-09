Jubilee Ace Announces Itself to the European Market - European Pre Launch

Jubilee Ace held a seminar at Fleming’s Conference Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 16th August 2019, Jubilee Ace held a seminar at Fleming’s Conference Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany. The main purpose of the seminar was to announce the arrival of Jubilee Ace into the European market and affirm the company’s conviction to enter and develop the European market.

The seminar was attended by more than 400 people with the Marketing Director of Jubilee Ace, Mr Bobby Low gracing the event. Additionally, the chief programmer of the company’s AQUA System, distinguished guests and business leaders within the European Union attended the seminar. Mr Low started the event by giving a speech which was followed by him expressing thanks to all participants for attending the seminar. In his speech, Mr Low explained the company background and provided insights into the goals Jubilee Ace has for the European market. Mr Low also shared some of the company’s expansion strategies and cordially invited all guests to be part of Jubilee Ace’s expansion plans.

After the conclusion of Mr Low’s speech, the Chief Programmer of the AQUA System gave a presentation on the company’s holistic arbitrage platform. AQUA, otherwise known as Ace Quantum Universal Arbitrage is an automated arbitraging system that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and executes trades 100% automatically. AQUA is deployed worldwide to scan and formulate the best arbitrage combinations, giving rise to a low risk, high performance system. It develops profitable trading and arbitrage scenarios across the company’s three specialised fields - commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. The unique method of arbitrage invited plenty of positive remarks by business leaders, showing interest in the diversified yet unique and specific arbitrage system.

The seminar ended on a high as programmers of AQUA did a live demonstration using the cryptocurrency arbitrage software. The programmers made specific profits for the participants in a very short span of time. Participants witnessed the power of the software and were amazed at it, strengthening the belief in Jubilee Ace and the company’s AQUA arbitrage system.

Jubilee Ace once again would like to thank all participants for attending the seminar as the company looks to expand in the European market. Jubilee Ace will continue to make an impact globally as the company works together as a team to scale greater heights. Jubilee Ace, the Ace of the Galaxy!

Media Contacts:

Mr. Mansion Greenwood – Press Officer - press@jubileeace.com

www.jubileeace.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.