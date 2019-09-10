Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. Announces Key Additions to Global Team To Consolidate Asian & North American Presence

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the increase in global demand for air pollution control along with more stringent rules, regulations, and enforcement for air quality, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. a leading U.S. pollution abatement firm, announced today that it has further expanded its global executive sales team. Over the last several months, S&SE has added new talent at their global locations including Thailand, Singapore, and India.

Ship & Shore Environmental is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Jim Stone as VP of Sales. Stone comes to S&SE after more than 25 years in product and business development in the air pollution control and hazardous materials industries. Past responsibilities have included sales team leadership and growth, new market development, carbon market project abatement, and pollution control strategy education. In the last ten years, Stone has helped develop three of the largest methane abatement systems in the world. Stone is a regular panelist, speaker and presenter at the United Nations, the EPA, and other key industry conferences and tradeshows. Stone speaks on topics ranging from sustainable energy to methane and VAM abatement and thermal oxidation.

"Jim is a highly respected, results-driven industry leader and we are excited to bring him on board as we are confident he will help further position S&SE as a leader in global pollution abatement solutions. We have also added a new sales representative in Thailand who will work closely with our Asia representatives. In India, close business relationships are in the works to help us introduce our technologies to this strategic market. These new appointments will add strength and expanded capabilities with a focus on accelerating S&SE's growth in key strategic markets for us - North America and Asia," said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Despite the ongoing trade wars and global turmoil, Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of S&SE, has been working hard to establish partners in various locations throughout China, Thailand, Europe, and the Americas - all in an effort to implement her one mission: cleaning the air where the environment needs it the most. S&SE is setting the standard for global pollution abatement one customer at a time.

Since 1994, within the industry, Oskouian has served as an advocate for manufacturers through active participation on several boards and committees including serving as a BACT (Best Available Control Technology) committee member for the SCAQMD (South Coast Air Quality District) as well as many other relevant industry associations. She is not only an example of a successful female business owner and the American dream, but she stands out for her authentic and sincere desire to improve environmental conditions not just in the communities in which Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. operates, but also globally.

In an effort to kick-off the newly expanded team, Ship & Shore Environmental will be hosting their first Internal "Mind Share" event - a three-day conference closed to only Ship & Shore employees and key team members. All local and global employees, including Jim Stone and the latest additions to the Thailand and Asia Sales Team, will come together for team building activities, strategic planning, business development, and an overall game plan for the growing market.

For more information about Ship & Shore's full new pollution abatement technology portfolio, please contact sales@shipandshore.com.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy-efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and China. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.