A Party With A Purpose-Benefit “For Veterans, By Veterans” ft. Paige Ellis

“For Veterans By Veterans”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: ​​​​​​ FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEKiara Rainey901.649.6678kariluxurypr@gmail.comHelpMyPeople.org Presents: A Party With A Purpose-Benefit “For Veterans, By Veterans”Minneapolis, Minnesota— On Thursday, October 17, 2019, the James Ballentine Uptown VFW Post 246 will be open to the public to party with a purpose. This benefit event includes a showcase headlined by local music artist, Paige Ellis. She will hit the stage to entertain and provide a real life example of how music and the arts are therapeutic to veterans who have suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The funds raised from this event will be allocated to a PTSD Recreational Center. The program is designed to assist veterans with the transition from military life to civilian life using music, exercise and the arts.Who exactly is spearheading this initiative? DONALD ASKEW JR., is a Memphis Native who has relocated to Minnesota since 2017. As a veteran of the U.S. Military, he knows all too well the effects that PTSD have on veterans. "I was placed in a mental ward for 14 days when I returned home from war in Iraq in 2004-2005. I was a guinea pig for medications to treat PTSD, but none of it worked. I started writing songs and got into different trades such as barbering. My goal is to strengthen suicidal and homicidal prevention amongst veterans."Attendees will be able to experience an amazing show as well as gain information and learn how they can get involved. Food and drinks will be available to patrons as well. To register,visit bit.ly/partywithapurposevetfundraiser.To purchase physical tickets, contact the organization at helpmypeople.org@gmail.com.Donald Askew, Jr. is the CEO & Founder of HelpMyPeople.Org and Soul Star Entertainment. As a rap artist by the stage name of Teflon Don, he has been able to overcome his personal experience with PTSD using the same methods that he proposes with his initiative. Having recording with several notable music artists, his talent has gained him much notoriety. He aims to assist other veterans and show them a better way to cope.Other Performing acts: Cariah Brinae’, Shardae, Ja’nea Royal



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.