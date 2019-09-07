MileHiCon 51: Over A Half-Century of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror in the Rockies

Over 100 authors, artists and other speakers will attend MileHiCon 51 October 18, 19 & 20, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 science fiction/fantasy/horror authors, artists and other participants will speak and autograph books at the 51st annual MileHiCon science fiction/ fantasy/horror literary convention at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center October 18, 19 and 20, 2019. For SF/F and speculative fiction lovers, it’s a weekend not to be missed. The convention will feature authors, artists, speakers and programming on every aspect of the science fiction and fantasy genres, including:

• The largest SF/fantasy art show and auction in Colorado

• Round-the-clock gaming

• Vendors room full of science fiction, fantasy and horror-related items

• CosPlay (costume) contest

• Critter Crunch (robotic sumo wrestling)

• Mass author autograph session on Saturday afternoon with over 60 authors participating (no extra fees)

• Literacy Auction with hundreds of donated items. All proceeds donated to the Colorado Chapter of the Pajama Program https://pajamaprogrm.org .

• During the weekend over 200 different programs will be offered on subjects including Writing * Publishing * Artist demonstrations * Hands-on workshops * Science presentations * Autograph sessions * Kids’ programming * CosPlay * Gaming * and much more!

Activities for the 51st convention will begin early Friday afternoon, Oct. 18, and run continuously through closing ceremonies at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 20. Through the years, the convention has grown to approximately 1500 attendees.

This year’s Guests of Honor include: author Marie Brennan https://www.swantower.com/ , author Angela Roquet https://angelaroquet.com/ , artist Elizabeth Leggett https://archwayportico.com/ , and toastmaster will be author Carol Berg https://carolberg.com/ .

In addition to the guests of honor, appearances, presentations and performances will include more than 100 other SF, fantasy and horror authors, artists, speakers, and performers from across the nation. They will read from works in-progress and discuss various aspects of writing, publishing, SF/F themes, and just plain fun subjects. There will be many opportunities to meet and get free autographs from authors and artists throughout the weekend. A list of participants (regularly updated) is available on the website: https://milehicon.org.

All MileHiCon activities will take place at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, located at 7800 E. Tufts Ave., Denver, CO 80237. A three-day membership will be $50 at the door. Full weekend memberships can also be purchased in advance through the MileHiCon website: https://milehicon.org Daily memberships will be available at the door only. Registration will open Friday at noon, and Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Background

MileHiCon has been run and staffed entirely by volunteers since its inception in 1969. Its purpose is to promote interest in reading and writing science fiction and related genres, although it has long since branched out to embrace science and technology, television, film, anime, gaming, costuming/cosplay and other areas of fannish interest.

For more information, visit the convention website: http://milehicon.org or call 720-234-7829. Web images are available for media use; hi-res images available on request.

Media Resources

Website: www.milehicon.org

Twitter: www.twitter.com/milehicon/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/milehicon/



