R4G Launching Rewarding Yoga Fun for Good to Help Fund Kids Meditation

Join to Make a Difference & Enjoy Rewards www.RewardingYoga.com Help R4G to Enjoy Unlimited Membership and Yoga Adventure Rewards www.HotYogaRepublic.com We are on a fun mission to fund kids meditation taught by moms ...Mindfully Sponsored By Recruiting for Good

R4G, a staffing agency is inspiring participation and rewarding referrals to companies with yoga studio memberships in San Francisco and LA; and retreat rewards

Do you love to make a difference and yoga rewards....join us to enjoy both.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring Rewarding Yoga Fun for Good to inspire participation and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals to help recruiting for good generate proceeds; earn yoga studio membership and retreat rewards.According to Recruiting for Good and Rewarding Yoga, Founder Carlos Cymerman, adds "We are grateful to collaborate with Kathryn Keown, a mom, yoga co-founder of Hot Yoga Republic who will teach meditation in San Francisco (and Bay Area communities)."How to Earn Yoga Rewards for Good1. Refer a company that retains Recruiting for Good for search in LA or SF.2. When Recruiting for Good finds the referred company a new employee and earns a finder's fee; $1,000 is donated to help fund kids Meditation classes.3. Recruiting for Good rewards $1000 toward yoga studio membership, and $1,000 toward retreat (fitness adventure in Lake Tahoe, or Maui with Kathryn Keown).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Do you love to make a difference and yoga rewards....join us to enjoy both. With your help, we transform kids life for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Inspiring Rewarding Meditation,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their life. "Kathryn Keown will be teaching meditation in SF and surrounding communities." To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com Kathryn Keown has been a yoga and fitness instructor for more than 18 years. She has been a Leukemia Lymphoma Society 'Woman of the Year' Nominee for using yoga to raise funds for research and support for the LLS. She has also used yoga to raise funds to send children with life-threatening illnesses to pediatric oncology camps such as Camp Okizu, The Periwinkle Foundation and Camp Good Times. She received a Letter of Commendation from the Governor of California for her efforts.Kathryn is the Co-Founder of Hot Yoga Republic in Marin, California ( www.hotyogarepublic.com ). A yoga, Pilates and Bikram studio dedicated to introducing guest to the benefits of a lifelong yoga practice.Kathryn is the Founder of The Ultimate Fitness Vacation, a once a year executive fitness and meditation retreat in locations such as Napa, Lake Tahoe, Hawaii and Alaska ( www.ultimatefitnessvacation.com ).Kathryn has been an advertising executive for more than 20 years working for Cumulus Media, parent company of KNBR, KGO and KSAN. She was awarded Sales Manager of the Year by Radio Ink Magazine for her management style and productivity.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.