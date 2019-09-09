Come join our speakers from PVH, Nordstrom, Full Beauty at the event to explore how technology unleashes creativity and sustainable efficiency for the industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Browzwear Night 2019 at the Fashion Institute of Technology to Showcase “Human Creativity in the Digital Age”

Browzwear, the pioneer of 3D technology for the fashion industry, and the Fashion Institute of Technology NYC (FIT), today announced that the third annual invitation-only Browzwear-FIT Night will be held on September 10th at 5:30 PM ET. Entitled, “Human Creativity in the Digital Age,” the event will include speakers from PVH, Nordstrom, Full Beauty Brand as well as a showcase of emerging technologies from companies including Vizoo3D, TBTM2M, Point B, Tronog, BeProduct, Metail, Fision, and Byond.

The event will feature networking over cocktails followed by speakers and a panel discussion on how the designers can leverage advanced technologies to be more creative while also supporting ecological and business sustainability.

Speakers include:

● FIT: Michael Ferraro, Executive Director of FIT’s Design and Technology Lab

● PVH, Stitch Europe: Emily Roosen, Senior Manager, 3D Transformation

● PVH USA: Tracy McCormick, Director of Technical Services

● Nordstrom: Bethany Carly Stubner, Senior Manager-Program Management & Rachel Hoversland-Program Manager

● Full Beauty Brand: Bernard Grenier, Senior Technical Manager and 3D program Manager

“Technology is driving transformation throughout the fashion industry. It’s an incredibly exciting time, however we can understand how some may feel overwhelmed. We started hosting these nights to introduce the Academic faculty and individuals from industry community to the tools and technologies that are enabling design to manufacturing and merchandising more efficiently and ensuring they understand how these advance innovation can enhance, not deter, their creative processes,” said Ferraro.

“Over the course of 20 years, Browzwear has listened and catered to the fashion ecosystem evolving our solutions to enable seamless processes from concept to commerce, freeing designers and technical teams to be more creative in less time, eliminating wastes, reducing wasted resources and speeding time to market,” said Lena. “We want every attendee of this event, whether freelancer or industry veteran, to leave feeling optimistic in being a part of the increasingly digitized world of fashion.”

The event will begin at 5:30pm in the Katie Murphy Amphitheatre at FIT, 227 West 27th Street (entrance from 28th street), New York, NY, 10001. To request an invitation, please register through : https://browzwear.com/fit-event-invitation-2019/

About Browzwear

Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital design and development solutions for the fashion industry. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. Worldwide, more than 650 leading brands and retailers such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group, Nike, VF Corporation and Walmart leverages Browzwear’s solution to streamline E2E Digital Design, Development, Merchandising processes for the creative Fashion space. For more information, visit www.browzwear.com.

About FIT

The Fashion Institute of Technology, a part of the State University of New York, has been a world-renowned leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology for over 70 years. With a curriculum that provides a singular blend of hands-on, practical experience; classroom study; and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, FIT offers a wide range of outstanding programs that are affordable and relevant to today's rapidly changing industries. FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the global marketplace. To learn more, visit www.fitnyc.edu.



