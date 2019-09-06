Media Advisory: Mental Health Commission of Canada releases findings of N.L. stepped care/e-mental health project

/EIN News/ -- From Mental Health Commission of Canada , Government of Newfoundland and Labrador , and Memorial University



OTTAWA, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) together with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Memorial University, will launch a report outlining the tremendous success of a brand-new way of improving access to mental health services called Stepped Care 2.0©. This successful project, reaching some 300,000 people across the province, will provide a road map to address stagnant wait times and overloaded crisis care.

When: Monday, September 9, 2019 Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. NT Where: Conference Hall A, Memorial University

Signal Hill Campus, 100 Signal Hill Rd., St. John’s, N.L. A1C 5S7 Who: Louise Bradley, President and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada

Hon. John Haggie, Minister of Health and Community Services, Newfoundland and Labrador

Dr. Peter Cornish, Principal Investigator, Memorial University

Contacts

Media Relations

Mental Health Commission of Canada

613-683-3748

media@mentalhealthcommission.ca

Kathy Dicks-Peyton

Health and Community Services

709-729-6986 or 709-699-1982

kathydickspeyton@gov.nl.ca

Rebecca Rebeiro

Memorial University

709 864 4570

rrebeiro@mun.ca

Stay Connected

Follow MHCC on Facebook

Follow MHCC on Twitter

Follow MHCC on LinkedIn

Follow MHCC on Instagram

Subscribe to MHCC on YouTube



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.