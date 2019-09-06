Hoyer Announces Subcategory Winners of 2019 Member Online All-Star Competition

- Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) announced the subcategory winners of the tenth-annual 2019 Member Online All-Star Competition. The finalists were selected by the Majority Leader’s staff and shared on social media last week. The winners for Best Graphic, Best Video, and Best GIF were selected by the public on Leader Hoyer’s Facebook page . The winners of the Best Constituent Services Post, Best Franked Email, Best Online Ad, and Best E-newsletter were selected by a panel of Digital Leadership staff.

“I am so impressed by the creative and powerful ways our talented Members are utilizing social media to keep the American public informed about the vital work we are doing in the House of Representatives,” said Leader Hoyer. “I congratulate all of our winners and finalists and encourage all Members to continue prioritizing digital communications throughout the year.”

The primary awards for the 2019 Member Online All-Star Competition were announced in late July with Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) taking both the Overall and Freshman MVP trophies after gaining an unprecedented 147,000 new followers over the 3-week competition. Collectively, House Democrats added over 1.7 million new followers during the 3-week competition. Leader Hoyer will present all winners with trophies at an upcoming Caucus meeting. NOTE: Members of Leadership from Caucus Vice Chair and up are ineligible for the awards. Former winners of each category are listed below and ineligible to win the same category a second time.

Best Graphic:

WINNER: Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03) boldly highlights how the Democrats’ defense bill would authorize a 3.1% pay raise for our troops.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40) graphically displays the key benefits of the American Dream & Promise Act.

Rep. Susan Wild (PA-07) succinctly demonstrates how 2020 appropriation bills will benefit her constituents and her state.

The Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats inventively inform the public about the Stop Bad Robocall Act with a vintage graphic.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (TX-25) creatively breaks down pharmaceutical price gouging using a monopoly board graphic.

WINNER: Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) impressively highlights his trip to the Otay Mesa port of entry.

Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04) strategically uses video to show the public the important parts of the Mueller report.

Rep. David Price (NC-04) thoughtfully informs voters on the amendment process as Congress considered the National Defense Authorization Act.

Rep. Josh Harder (CA-10) shares his experience fostering dogs and encourages voters to consider fostering and adopting animals.

The Committee on Natural Resources reflects the perspectives of Americans who have experienced negative health, environmental, and quality of life outcomes related to coal mining.

WINNER: Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) powerfully uses a gif to bring attention to children who have died in ICE custody.

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02) encourages the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act by innovatively highlighting the importance of addressing PFAS contamination in farm water.

Rep. Susan Wild (PA-07) shows the importance of raising the minimum wage through her colorful gif.

The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis strategically uses a gif celebrating the moon landing anniversary to emphasize the need for climate crisis action.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) brings attention to the Stopping Bad Robocalls act through a gif.

WINNER: Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14) uses an Illinois graphic to show her impressive list of accomplishments during her first six months in Congress.

Rep. Adam Schiff (CA-28) graphically highlights the work of his office in helping a Burbank veteran received admission to a VA hospital.

Rep. Mark Takano (CA-41) shares a powerful story of Bob and Jim Gore, Vietnam veterans in his district, as part of their “Humans of CA-41” series.

Rep. Susan Wild (PA-07) graphically recaps the incredibly productive district work period she had in July.

Rep. Mikie Sherill (NJ-11) posted a video highlighting all of her hard work and accomplishments over her first six months in Congress.

WINNER: Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46) a well-timed survey to ask his constituents whether they support equal pay for the United States Women’s National Soccer team. uses a well-timed survey to ask his constituents whether they support equal pay for the United States Women’s National Soccer team.

Rep. Haley Rouda (CA-48) informs his constituents about what he has accomplished in his first six months in Congress, including both a letter to constituents and a summary of his work so far.

Rep. Sharice Davids’ (KS-3) email concisely asks constituents their top priority when it comes to the Affordable Care Act.

Rep. Deb Haaland’s (NM-1) email uses a survey to both highlight the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and ask which issues are most important to address.

Rep. Ami Bera (CA-7) utilizes simple surveys to ask his constituents their opinion of the President’s policies at the southern border.

WINNER: Rep. Mikie Sherill (NJ-11) uses a video ad to tell her constituents how she can help with various services including flag requests, White House tours, and internships.

Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13) demonstrates the importance of equal access to reproductive care in her online ad.

Rep. Ami Bera (CA-7) graphically encourages his constituents to take his survey to indicate whether they are against defunding Planned Parenthood.

Rep. Donald Norcross’ (NJ-1) in-depth online ad assists his constituents with securing tours in Washington, DC.

Rep. Gil Cisneros’ (CA-39) online ads bring awareness to issues regarding DACA and immigration while encouraging his constituents to take his surveys indicating their thoughts on the issues.

WINNER: Rep. Ben McAdams (UT-04) keeps his constituents up-to-date in style with short and actionable emails in a clean template.

Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) sends both weekely recaps of all her hard work and timely updates like informing immigrants of their rights.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05) sends many informative emails with catchy subject lines to keep her constituents informed.

Rep. Jahana Hayes’ (CT-05) emails feature a clean design that includes highlighting and bolding text to draw attention to critical components.

Rep. Colin Allred (TX-32) provides frequent updates filled with great photos of him working For The People.

