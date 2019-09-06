STEP Energy Services Ltd. to Present at the Peters & Co. Limited 23rd Annual Energy Conference

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) will be attending the Peters & Co. Limited 23rd Annual Energy Conference in Toronto, Ontario. Regan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 9:10 a.m. MT (11:10 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.



A link to the audio webcast and a copy of the conference presentation will be available on STEP’s website at www.stepenergyservices.com/investors under the “Reports, Presentations & Key Dates” section prior to the event.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company founded in 2011 that provides fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP’s combination of modern, fit-for-purpose fracturing and coiled tubing equipment has differentiated it in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressure.

Initially operating as a specialized, deep capacity coiled tubing provider, STEP’s service offering expanded to include fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP operates primarily in the Montney, Duvernay, and Viking in Canada, and in the Anadarko, Arkoma, Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville in the U.S. STEP’s track record of safety, efficiency and execution drives repeat business from its blue-chip exploration and production clients.

For more information please contact:

Regan Davis

President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-457-1772

Michael Kelly

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 587-393-9731



Rob Kukla

Director, Corporate Development

Telephone: 281-606-3644

Email: investor_relations@step-es.com

Web: www.stepenergyservices.com







