PRGX President and CEO Ron Stewart to Receive Legacy Award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that President and CEO Ron Stewart will be recognized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) with a Legacy Award for his commitment for more than 25 years to serving children facing adversity and igniting their full potential.



“I’ve enjoyed working with so many others who have dedicated their time and support to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta because of the important work they do to lift children up and prepare them for success throughout their lifetime,” said Stewart. “Of course I am honored to receive this recognition, but we must not forget the nearly half a million children in metro Atlanta in need of a mentor and positive guiding force.”

BBBSMA will hold its 25th Legacy Awards Gala on September 7 and will honor Stewart with a Legacy Award for his leadership, vision and support which have helped the agency have a meaningful impact on the lives of thousands of metro Atlanta children. Stewart became a Big Brother 35 years ago and has continued his close relationship with his “Little” since that time. He currently serves as an emeritus board member with over 30 years of board service. Each year BBBSMA connects approximately 1,500 children from 12 metro Atlanta counties with one-to-one mentorships to change their lives for the better.

“The support and leadership of individuals like Ron has helped our organization expand our impact and make a meaningful difference in thousands of children’s lives,” said Kwame Johnson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta. “Ron has given countless hours of his time to mentoring children and supporting our organization over the years, and he is more than deserving of the Legacy Award.”

To get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, or to participate in the annual Legacy Awards Gala, please visit https://www.bbbsatl.org/

About PRGX Global, Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 80% of the top 15 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients' financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta

For 59 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) has transformed the lives of some of the most vulnerable children in our community through a proven youth development strategy: one-to-one mentoring. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The agency serves approximately 1,500 children from 12 metro Atlanta counties on an annual basis.

PRGX News Media Contact

Jacob Hamilton

Arketi Group

404.929.0091, ext. 203

jhamilton@arketi.com



