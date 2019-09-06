Sunwing brings back popular Buy One Get One half price promotion on winter vacations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good news for Canadians looking to get a head start on booking their winter escape; for a limited time only Sunwing is offering Buy One Get One half price on select winter vacation packages across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Sun-seekers who book by September 13, 2019 can enjoy special pricing where the second adult receives their vacation for 50% off*. Deals this incredible won’t last long; travellers will want to book now to reserve their winter getaway at an unbeatable price as top-rated vacations sell out quickly.



During this limited-time promotion, couples seeking an adults only getaway for less can save on packages to Riu Republica in Punta Cana . This top-rated resort offers amenities and activities for every travel style, including the only water park exclusively for adults in the Caribbean. Sunwing guests can look forward to exclusive RIU-topia inclusions such as unlimited reservation-free dining, in-room liquor dispensers and free Wi-Fi. Or for a classic Cuban beach getaway, travellers could opt for the adults only Iberostar Playa Alameda in Varadero . The beachfront resort overlooks Varadero’s pristine white sands with amenities and activities for everyone to enjoy including resort-offered water sports and a picturesque boulevard winding through the resort’s lush tropical grounds.

A top-rated family resort included in the promotion is Grand Sunset Princess All Suites Resort and Spa . Located on the pristine shores of Riviera Maya , this family-friendly property boasts a sprawling pool complex, delicious dining options and action-packed activities including snorkelling and kayaking. For an enhanced level of service, guests can upgrade to Platinum Club to enjoy a private pool area with butler service, 24-hour room service and more.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access**, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*50% off pricing is equally distributed between two adult passengers and is reflected in the advertised prices.

**Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine***, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

***Service may be unavailable on select flights.

BOGO Sunwing brings back popular Buy One Get One half price promotion



