SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Textron Inc. (TXT) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Textron Inc. (“Textron” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TXT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Textron securities between January 31, 2018 and October 17, 2018, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/txt.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end-market sales of Arctic Cat Inc. products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers' floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, Textron provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron's earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 18, 2018, Textron reported weak third quarter 2018 earnings and cut its full-year 2018 forecast. Textron blamed the shortfall on heavy discounts issued by Textron to clear out old inventory. Analysts immediately lowered their price targets on Textron stock, citing inventory concerns at the Company’s Arctic Cat Inc. subsidiary. On this news, Textron’s stock price fell $7.29 per share, or 11.25%, to close at $57.49 per share on October 18, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Textron you have until October 21, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

