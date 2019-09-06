Twice as Nice - Digital Pi Makes Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Year

Digital Pi Ranks No. 2735 on the 2019 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 140%

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine recently revealed that Digital Pi is No. 2735 on its 38th Annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue increase of 140%, this marks the second consecutive year that Digital Pi’s growth has led to this accomplishment. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Digital Pi is a marketing services agency that empowers enterprises to grow smarter and scale faster with repeatable and measurable marketing. Their president and CEO, Ryan Vong, attributes their continued success to his team’s commitment to consistently providing their clients with best in class marketing services.

“Making this list for the second year in a row feels nothing short of awesome,” said Vong. “In many ways, year two feels better than year one. A second year on the Inc. 5000 is an indicator that our growth is a direct result of our dedication to our clients and our passion for the work we do.”

The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”



About Digital Pi, Inc.

Digital Pi is a marketing services agency that helps clients achieve their marketing goals. Using our Gold Standard framework, clients such as Ruckus Networks, Evernote, and the Atlanta Hawks, achieve repeatable and measurable results in less time with a best practice approach. Digital Pi offers a blend of strategic marketing, technical and campaign operational services that fuel excellence for clients who use Marketo, Iterable and supporting martech platforms. For more information, visit http://digitalpi.com/.



About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.